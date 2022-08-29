Infectious Advertising hires Anil Jayachandran as Chief Strategy Officer

Infectious Advertising has bolstered its strategic chops by hiring Anil Jayachandran as its Chief Strategy Officer.

Anil has spent nearly a quarter of a century working across geographies and is regarded as an expert in markets as diverse as North Africa, the Middle East and Asia. From Egypt to Malaysia, he has worked across functions - marketing, advertising, research, and strategy - with global players like Burnett, JWT, Unilever, Lintas, O&M, McCann, and Omnicom.

In his last job, he headed Communications Planning for Omnicom, Malaysia.

Speaking on this development, Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, Directors and Co-Founders of Infectious Advertising said, “We are delighted with Anil’s arrival. The more we know the consumer, the sharper our work gets. Anil’s here to help push the envelope in strategic thinking so that our work gets even more infectious.”

