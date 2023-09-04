Ideacafe appoints Ritesh Chaudhary as Chief Content Officer
This will be Ritesh’s second stint with the company
Ideacafe, founded by Nabendu Bhattacharyya, has appointed Ritesh Chaudhary as its CCO (Chief Content Officer) to head its integrated creative offering.
With more than 18 years of experience, Ritesh is a seasoned creative professional, a photographer, and a visual storyteller. With a unique passion for bringing insights and creative concepts to life, Ritesh believes in creating ideas that connect and inspire consumers.
Having won more than 600+ honours and accolades for his work for some of the world’s leading brands Ritesh commented on his new role saying, “Digital or traditional, advertising is most effective when it is conceptual, impactful, and executed explicitly. I’m dedicated to delivering innovative, technologically driven, and effective creative solutions to drive Ideacafe’s objectives across mediums. Having worked with Nabendu for a significant part of my career, I know that we are aligned on our creative vision. In many ways, for me, this feels like a ghar waapsi.”
Ritesh has worked with agencies like DDB Mudra Group, Milestone Brandcom (Dentsu), The Social Street, Boch & Fernsh. He has worked on top global and Indian brands like ITC, Apple, Skoda, Honda Motorcycles & Scooters, Amazon, Oneplus, Michelin, Maruti, Swiggy, Toyota, Royal Enfield, Tata Motors, McDonald’s, Pernod Ricard, AU Bank, Acko, H&M and Realme among others.
When contacted Nabendu Bhattacharyya said, “Ritesh has spent a substantial part of his early career with my earlier venture Milestone Brandcom, and I am happy to have him back at ideacafe. I am of the firm belief that creativity, ideas, and an innovative approach to everything we do, will set us apart in an industry that is most conducive to disruptive thoughts, and Ritesh has a proven repertoire of award-winning creative work that positions him uniquely to be an important part of our integrated communication journey. At Ideacafe he will align with the company's overall vision, striking a balance for through-the-line content and communication.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sachin Kataria moves on from Nykaa
Kataria last held the position of Vice President, Nykaa PRO at the company
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 11:41 AM | 1 min read
Sachin Kataria has moved on from beauty e-retailer Nykaa. He made the announcement on LinkedIn. “Yesterday was my last day of a 23-month-long journey at Nykaa. What started off as a casual chat between Vikas Gupta and me culminated into the most amazing 23 months of my work life where along with my team we did wonders”, Kataria said in his LinkedIn post earlier this week.
Kataria last held the position of Vice President, Nykaa PRO at the company, where he was responsible for building an omnichannel commerce and content offering for beauty professionals. As the business head, he led the brand sourcing, sales, content, growth, partnerships, marketing and business development teams.
“I am stepping out to build a wellness-focused consumer brand. For those of you who know me will also know of my passion for wellness & fitness. I hope I can inspire a lot more people to focus on their health through my efforts. If you are passionate about the space - reach out. I am sure we'll find common grounds to work together”, he further added.
Previously, he worked with Unilever, udaan.com, First Principles among others.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Reha Rewal, Saurabh Chauhan elevated as Nat’l Creative Directors at Tribes Communications
Rewal and Chauhan will spearhead the creative direction for Max across its various offices
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 8:46 AM | 2 min read
Tribes Communications has elevated Reha Rewal and Saurabh Chauhan to the positions of National Creative Directors at Max.
"In today's dynamic business landscape, clients are increasingly seeking creative brilliance to amplify their brand presence. Creative minds are the very cornerstone of modern enterprises. I am thrilled to announce the elevation of Reha Rewal and Saurabh Chauhan as National Creative Directors for Max. Their exceptional vision and dedication have propelled us to new heights. Their remarkable leadership has brought to life monumental projects such as NBA India Games, Shera Para Shera Pujo, Skoda's 20-year celebration, OnePlus, Khelo India Games, ITU launch and more….Witnessing this growth brings me immense pleasure and reinforces our commitment to pushing boundaries,” said Sanjay Shukla, CEO of Max.
"Becoming the National Creative Director for The Max is an honor and a substantial responsibility. The Max has provided a nurturing haven for fostering creative thought and facilitating personal and professional growth. My sincere gratitude goes to Mr. Sanjay Shukla for serving as an illuminating guide and an exceptional mentor. I also want to extend my thanks to Mr. Gour Gupta for entrusting me with this pivotal role, which opens the door to even greater achievements. I would also like to acknowledge that this accomplishment is the result of the unwavering support from the entire creative and business teams at The Max. This journey has been a collective endeavor. This position presents an invigorating challenge of channeling creativity into crafting an outstanding portfolio of work. I'm enthusiastic about embracing this responsibility and anticipate the creation of an inspiring legacy rooted in creativity and innovation," said Rewal.
Chauhan added, “With great power comes great responsibility. I look forward to realizing the vision of Tribes Communication and creating landmark experiences for our clients. This is a remarkable opportunity to further innovate and collaborate with our teams across the country to create campaigns that not only captivate but also inspire and drive results.”
As National Creative Directors, Reha Rewal and Saurabh Chauhan will spearhead the creative direction for Max across its various offices. Their extensive expertise and unwavering commitment to pushing creative boundaries will undoubtedly catalyze the agency's growth and position it as a leader in the creative landscape.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pratip Francis joins MRF Tyres as GM, to head Brand Marketing
Francis joins MRF Tyres from GROHE where he was the CMO
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 8:13 AM | 1 min read
Pratip Francis has joined MRF Tyres as General Manager to head brand marketing. In this role, Francis will lead the brand management function for MRF Tyres across ATL, BTL, digital and PR and will be based in Chennai.
Known as result-oriented marketing & sales leader, Francis comes with varied experience across industries - from durables and electricals, to bathware and hardware. Francis has a proven track record of leading teams both in startup environments, as well as in well-established organizations and has handled roles and led teams across various functions of marketing - from end-to-end product management to brand & digital marketing, trade & retail marketing to business intelligence. He has also led sales functions at domestic (state) level, as well as internationally, across Asia Pacific and the Middle East.
In his previous role, Francis was the Chief Marketing Officer at GROHE, a
a brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings. He also served as the GM - Marketing (India) and Sales Head (International) at Delta Faucet Company and Manager – Marketing at Schneider Electric. In his previous stints, he has worked as Product Manager at Kohler Co and Asst. Manager - Sales & Marketing at Haier India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Jatin Punamiya to head Loreal's media, digital & audience data
Punamiya joined Loreal in 2019
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 2, 2023 9:23 AM | 1 min read
Loreal's Jatin Punamiya has been elevated as Head of Media, Digital and Audience Data.
He was earlier the Demand Generation Lead at the company. Punamiya joined Loreal in 2019.
Prior to that he was with FoxyMoron for almost 5 years.
He has also worked with Reliance Brands in a digital marketing role.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Economic Times’ Brand Director Neeti Chopra moves on
Chopra was associated with the organisation for about 18 years
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 1, 2023 1:55 PM | 1 min read
The Brand Director of The Economic Times and Times Metro Supplements, Neeti Chopra, has put down her papers after working with the organisation for more than 15 years, sources confirmed to e4m.
Prior to being associated with the BCCL Group, Chopra worked with Trent Ltd as head of marketing for more than five years.
She has also had stints with Tata Sons, Ogilvy, Leo Burnett and Indya in the past.
Chopra began her career with Tata Administrative Services.
Her next move is not known yet.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nissin Foods elevates Sandeep Bakhshi to MD of Indian unit
Bakhshi succeeds Gautam Sharma who built the Indo Nissin business
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 1, 2023 12:36 PM | 1 min read
Nissin Foods Holdings has elevated Sandeep Bakhshi to the post of Managing Director of its Indian subsidiary, Indo Nissin Foods. He succeeds Gautam Sharma, who built the Indo Nissin business from 2014 onward.
Bakhshi was the Chief Business Officer.
With an extensive background spanning over 25 years in sales, Bakhshi brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He has held positions at reputable companies such as SC Johnson (now Brillon), Mars-Wrigley, Pidilite, AkzoNobel, and Asian Paints. His proficiency lies in fostering growth through capacity enhancement and seamless digital integration.
Commenting on the management transition, Hiroyuki Yoshida, Chairman of Indo Nissin, said, “We are really pleased to announce the appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi to the Managing Director position. He has been instrumental in growing the Indo Nissin business in the last eight years and we are confident of his ability to lead the company in its next phase of transformational growth.”
“We take this opportunity to thank Gautam Sharma for his years of service to Indo Nissin and his outstanding contribution to the India business. He leaves behind a strong legacy, a high-performing team and a business that has been consistently growing.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
DHR Global names Vikram Chhachhi as Managing Partner, APAC, Consumer & Retail Practice
Chhachhi will continue to lead his role as Managing Partner-India
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 1, 2023 11:08 AM | 2 min read
Talent advisory firm DHR Global has named Vikram Chhachhi as Managing Partner, Asia Pacific Consumer & Retail Practice.
In this role, he will guide regional partners in expanding the firm’s reach in the consumer and retail sectors, working in collaboration with global practice leaders Kristi LeBlanc, Tricia Logan, and Marcey Rubin Stamas.
Chhachhi will continue leading the firm’s team in India as Managing Partner, India.
He brings extensive experience to the practice, working with companies in the consumer goods, consumer tech, digital, hospitality, retail, media, and entertainment industries. During his career at DHR, he has also been a vital global member of the Board & CEO and Commercial Growth Practices.
“I am thrilled that Vikram has been appointed to lead the Consumer & Retail Practice for the APAC region,” said Geoff Hoffmann, CEO of DHR Global. “He has a proven track record leading the team in India and delivering exceptional results for our clients, and I am confident that he will bring the same level of excellence to his role leading the Consumer & Retail Practice in APAC.”
In addition to his executive search expertise, Chhachhi is a trained assessor of leaders. He combines technology-driven, cutting-edge psychometrics data with his deep insights to help clients address the core issues for future leaders. His clients count on him to help them strategize, structure, and build out their professional management teams.
Before moving to consulting, Chhachhi was a Senior Editor with Business Today, writing extensively on the technology, telecommunications, and automotive sectors. He was awarded for his investigative reporting in the telecommunications industry in the mid-1990s when the sector was being deregulated in India.
“I am honoured and excited to take on the responsibility of driving expertise for consumer and retail companies in the APAC region while continuing to serve our clients in India,” said Chhachhi. “I am grateful for the trust and support of Geoff Hoffman and the DHR team, and I’m eager to continue growing the firm alongside my colleagues across the APAC region.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube