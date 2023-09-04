Ideacafe appoints Ritesh Chaudhary as Chief Content Officer

Ideacafe, founded by Nabendu Bhattacharyya, has appointed Ritesh Chaudhary as its CCO (Chief Content Officer) to head its integrated creative offering.

With more than 18 years of experience, Ritesh is a seasoned creative professional, a photographer, and a visual storyteller. With a unique passion for bringing insights and creative concepts to life, Ritesh believes in creating ideas that connect and inspire consumers.

Having won more than 600+ honours and accolades for his work for some of the world’s leading brands Ritesh commented on his new role saying, “Digital or traditional, advertising is most effective when it is conceptual, impactful, and executed explicitly. I’m dedicated to delivering innovative, technologically driven, and effective creative solutions to drive Ideacafe’s objectives across mediums. Having worked with Nabendu for a significant part of my career, I know that we are aligned on our creative vision. In many ways, for me, this feels like a ghar waapsi.”

Ritesh has worked with agencies like DDB Mudra Group, Milestone Brandcom (Dentsu), The Social Street, Boch & Fernsh. He has worked on top global and Indian brands like ITC, Apple, Skoda, Honda Motorcycles & Scooters, Amazon, Oneplus, Michelin, Maruti, Swiggy, Toyota, Royal Enfield, Tata Motors, McDonald’s, Pernod Ricard, AU Bank, Acko, H&M and Realme among others.

When contacted Nabendu Bhattacharyya said, “Ritesh has spent a substantial part of his early career with my earlier venture Milestone Brandcom, and I am happy to have him back at ideacafe. I am of the firm belief that creativity, ideas, and an innovative approach to everything we do, will set us apart in an industry that is most conducive to disruptive thoughts, and Ritesh has a proven repertoire of award-winning creative work that positions him uniquely to be an important part of our integrated communication journey. At Ideacafe he will align with the company's overall vision, striking a balance for through-the-line content and communication.”

