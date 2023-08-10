ideacafe launches event & experiential division HappE hrs
Samir Vithlani roped in as Senior VP and National Head to lead HappE hrs
ideacafe, founded by Nabendu Bhattacharyya, has launched an event and experiential division ‘HappE hrs’ and appointed Samir Vithlani as Senior Vice President and National Head for driving ‘HappE hrs’.
With close to 18 years of experience as an integrated marketing and experiential solutions specialist, Samir has also driven P&L Management apart from being an educationist. He has been associated with DDB Mudra Group, Ogilvy & Mather, Radio Mirchi, Aurora Comms and other notable brands in key leadership positions.
When contacted Nabendu Bhattacharyya said: “Samir brings in the much-needed experience in the experiential space, which we believe to be an integral part of our integrated communication solutions. At Ideacafe, he will align with the company's overall business objectives, striking a balance between Above The Line and Below The Line initiatives through research, technology and idea-led initiatives.”
Samir has workined with various brands like Britannia, Legrand, Mercedes, Zydus Wellness, Mondelez India, Greenply, HSBC and others.
Speaking about his appointment, Samir said, "When you have to set up a new brand, the most important ingredient is people. With Nabendu sir's business acumen and team ideacafe’s philosophy, we intend to create some great experiences for our prestigious clients. The brand ‘HappE hrs’ will curate integrated experiential campaigns by keeping the idea as the key centrepiece and execution as the base of our foundation.
“ideacafe aims to revolutionize the future of brand communication. I love the vision of ideacafe, which is futuristic, innovative and data technology-backed with its idea-centric and insight-driven approach and the assimilation of talent within the agency is indicative of their plans for the future.”
Anil Kapoor partners with Dosti Realty as brand ambassador for Dosti Greater Thane
Kapoor's unassailable stature that can connect across audience age groups in the entertainment realm is the idea behind the collaboration, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 4:08 PM | 4 min read
In a strategic brand announcement, Dosti Realty has unveiled popular actor Anil Kapoor as the official Brand Ambassador for their project Dosti Greater Thane.
Much like Kapoor's unassailable stature that can connect across audience age groups in the entertainment realm, Dosti Realty caters to various segments in the world of real estate. This collaboration forms a harmonious convergence, where Kapoor's distinction combines perfectly with Dosti Realty's unparalleled standing, creating an immaculate year-long partnership, read a press release.
Commenting on Dosti Greater Thane and Mr Anil Kapoor’s association, Deepak Goradia, Chairman and Managing Director, of Dosti Realty, says, “In Dosti's remarkable journey, our legacy stands tall as a testament to creating projects through unwavering commitment and innovation. From the iconic Dosti Acres in Wadala to the upcoming grandeur of Dosti Greater Thane, our focus is to create large townships that redefine urban living. Dosti's legacy is not just about building structures, but about the communities and dreams we build within them. The partnership with Mr. Anil Kapoor, one of the finest in the business, reflects the excellence and reputation that Dosti Realty has developed over the years.”
Reflecting on this association, Bollywood luminary Anil Kapoor shares, “As an artist, I've always believed in embracing roles that connect with people on a profound level. Becoming the Brand Ambassador for Dosti Greater Thane is a natural extension of this ethos. Dosti Realty's commitment to crafting homes that elevate lifestyles resonates deeply with me. Just as I strive to deliver memorable performances, Dosti Realty strives to create living spaces that leave an indelible mark on residents' lives. This partnership is more than a collaboration; it's a shared emotion to see an urban living being redefined to inspire a new standard of excellence creating a 1 Mumbai feel”
Sharing his views, Anuj Goradia – Director, of Dosti Realty says adds, "The project location offers unbeatable connectivity as it is less than 10 mins from Thane. Our partnership with Mr. Anil Kapoor is driven by a mutual commitment to deliver unparalleled value to our patrons and enrich their experiences. We deeply admire Mr. Kapoor's remarkable talents and significant contributions. His esteemed reputation aligns seamlessly with the long illustrious history of Dosti Realty. As a company, we continuously seek opportunities to collaborate with people who share our brand's values and exemplify our vision for excellence. Mr. Anil Kapoor's beloved appeal transcends generational boundaries across all age groups. His dedication to fitness has particularly resonated with millennials and a diverse audience, aligning perfectly with the state-of-the-art amenities that Dosti Greater Thane offers. This resonance between his persona and our offerings serves as a central pillar of our new campaign – Dosti 1 Mumbai"
Shraddha Goradia, Director – Dosti Realty says, “Our campaign featuring Mr Anil Kapoor is a harmonious blend of shared values, legacies, and aspirations. It symbolises our commitment to offering not just homes, but a lifestyle that fulfils the desires and aspirations of our esteemed customers. Dosti Greater Thane takes centre stage with attractive 1 BHK and 2 BHK homes at an unbelievable price. There is an approx. 1 Lakh sq. ft clubhouse where we have done tie-ups with renowned brands to give residents that superlative living experience of a premium offering. In selecting Mr. Kapoor as the face of Dosti Greater Thane, we've embarked on a journey that transcends mere endorsements. Together, we're not just building properties; we're building dreams, aspirations, and a shared future where every Mumbaikar and Thanekar can proudly say, “My home, my style, my Dosti.”
Nitin Nagpal, Director – Sales and Marketing, Dosti Realty sharing his insights on the choice of Mr Anil Kapoor and his resonance says, “Through this collaboration, we aim to elevate our brand's visibility and impact, bringing greater innovation, creativity, and customer-centricity to the forefront of our endeavours. Mr. Anil Kapoor's recent success in connecting with millennials and the working demographic through OTT platforms further solidifies his relevance and influence. This aligns seamlessly with Dosti Realty’s aspiration to connect deeply with these segments and enhance their lifestyles through our premium residential offerings. Phase 1 of the project was launched in 2020 where we sold over 1700 homes in just 11 days. As we launch this new Phase, we hope to beat that benchmark”
e4m TechManch 2023: Media.Monks’ Catherine D Henry says The Great Convergence is coming
The SVP of Web3 & Metaverse strategy at Media.Monks delivered a keynote address on the new ways to engage with audience and provide more personalized experiences
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 4:06 PM | 4 min read
At the exchange4media TechManch 2023, currently being held in Mumbai, Catherine D. Henry, SVP Web3 & Metaverse strategy, Media.Monks, delivered the keynote address - Beyond the Hype of Web3: Potential and Challenges.
She broke down how Web3 technology offers marketers new ways to engage with their audience and provide more personalized experiences.
The session further delved into how by leveraging decentralized identity management, smart contracts, NFTs, and decentralized marketplaces, marketers can create new opportunities for growth and innovation.
Beginning her address by noting that while her specialism is in new technology, and specifically, web three and Metaverse, Henry said that increasingly everybody wants to hear about AI. “It's funny because year after year, it feels like we have so much pressure to respond to market demand because of technology. Technology is driving what we're doing very quickly, every day. It feels like every year, there's something new.”
In 2019 it was the crypto craze and the prices of Bitcoin shot up. In 2020 everyone was online playing games like Animal Crossing, Roblox, Fortnite. “In 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced that he was making Meta a Metaverse company and nobody even understood what that meant. And then of course, 2022 had NFTs Web3 and now AI. It's a lot and I am an emerging tech specialist. I've been doing this for 20 years, and I've never ever seen the markets move as quickly as they are today,” she went on.
Henry then drew up a big picture of what's happening in the tech space, saying that it's not about one particular stream or the other, as it's not metaverse versus Web3 versus AI. “I wanted to really give some perspective to what we're doing as marketers, to cut through the jargon and the hype and really focus on what's important with respect to how we can be successful in this new media landscape.”
Using the classical century-old story of ‘Erewhon’ by author Samuel Butler, Henry went on to describe the Great Convergence and “how all of these new technologies are coming together, the value of culture, and, specifically, how we as marketers can take advantage of this historic moment and drive the change, as opposed to letting technology and its demands and the demand of the popular imagination, drive what we're doing”.
“Technology is powerful. It's changing how we work, how we relate with customers, and importantly how we relate to one another with important consequences for everyone in this room. You may have noticed that Erewhon is an anagram for nowhere but today I really want to focus on where we are today,” she said.
Henry went on to take the audience on a deep dive into these emerging technologies, and when and where Web3, the Metaverse, NFTs and even AI meet, interact, and synergize, leading to the kaleidoscopic digital media landscape that we find ourselves in today.
She pointed out how NFTs are no longer a dirty word or joke as people had come to recognize them for what they were, digital assets, which had value, and was no longer hyper-inflated into yet another faddish internet bubble.
She further illustrated that as technology becomes more immersive and all-encompassing, all of these tools will not only be integral to daily lives but help transform them in unprecedented ways as we move to an even more digital mode of life, something Henty has written about in her upcoming book, Virtual Natives.
“Digital Natives" is a term that was first initiated in 1998. Mark Zuckerberg was probably a freshman in college before social media as we know it was even born. And since then, a lot has changed. We no longer surf in cyberspace, on the information highway. So why are we still using the term digital natives?” mused Henry.
She continued, “Today, we've got virtual natives: kids who've learned to type before they go to school. Why? Because their parents probably met on a dating app. They were given phones instead of keys or a rattle to play with. And so, when they first arrive at school, they already know the type before they can, right. These kids are virtual natives and they learn to swipe before they could even speak. So for them, their reality online is as real as their reality offline.”
“So the great convergence is really about how technology is convergent after all, it's really about how technology is being adopted and transformed by culture and driven by this new cohort of virtual natives,” she concluded.
Bayer Consumer Health Division takes home ‘Brand of the Year’ award
At e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards, BrandCare Health adjudged ‘Agency of the Year’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 9:37 PM | 1 min read
The exchange4media Group hosted the 4th edition of e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 on Wednesday (Aug 9) at a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai. The prestigious awards celebrate and honour brands and agencies for creating and marketing products that help consumers experience a better quality of life.
The big award of the night ‘Brand of the Year’ was bestowed upon Bayer Consumer Health Division, while BrandCare Health was awarded the ‘Agency of the Year’ title.
Bayer Consumer Health Division won 15 metals, including 5 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze. Meanwhile, BrandCare Health took home 6 metals comprising 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze. Among other key winners were Amul, Cipla Health, Netmeds, Nestle and Policybazaar.
The dazzling awards night was graced by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the health and wellness ecosystem, advertising and marketing sectors. Brands were honoured for their creativity, excellence and innovation and for catering to the rapidly changing consumer demands.
e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards is not just restricted to the health and pharma sector but covers a wide range of categories. The award winners are selected from the best works submitted from across India by a robust jury comprising senior marketing, media and advertising professionals through an extensive selection process.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
BrandCare Health named ‘Agency of the Year’ at e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023
The agency won 2 gold metals, 1 silver and 3 bronze for its impressive and outstanding works
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 9:45 PM | 1 min read
Healthcare branding & communication agency BrandCare Health has won the ‘Agency of the Year’ title at the e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 on August 9 in Mumbai. The awards celebrate and honour brands and agencies for creating and marketing products that help consumers experience a better quality of life.
BrandCare Health won 6 metals in total - 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze.
Among the other key winners were include Bayer, Amul, Cipla Health, Netmeds, Nestle, Policybazaar among others.
Amul shines with 11 metals at e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023
The dairy co-op bagged 6 gold and 5 silver metals
The e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 held in Mumbai on August 9 celebrated and honoured brands and agencies for creating and marketing products that help consumers experience a better quality of life. Among the brands that took home gold metals was Amul, India's largest dairy brand. Amul won a total of 11 medals, of which 6 were gold and 5 were silver metals.
Amul spurred India's White Revolution, which led the country into becoming the world's largest producer of milk and milk products. It is now controlled by 3.6 million milk producers. The brand’s dedication and perseverance have set it apart, making it a shining example in a highly competitive dairy segment.
The other key winners of the e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 are - Bayer, BrandCare Health, Cipla Health, Netmeds, Nestle and Policybazaar among others. The Jury of e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 was headed by Jayen Mehta, I/C Managing Director - Amul India.
Bayer Consumer Health Division bags ‘Brand of the Year’ title
At the e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023, the company won 5 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze metals across categories
Bayer Consumer Health Division, one of India’s biggest healthcare brands, bagged the ‘Brand of the Year’ title at the e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 held on August 9 in Mumbai.
The company took home a total of 15 metals - 5 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze.
Among the other key winners included BrandCare Health, Amul, Cipla Health, Netmeds, Nestle, Policybazaar among others.
The dazzling awards night was graced by top industry leaders from the health and wellness ecosystem as well as the advertising and marketing sector. Brands were honoured for their creativity, excellence and innovation and for catering to the rapidly changing consumer demands.
The award winners were selected from the best entries from across India by a jury comprising senior marketing, media and advertising professionals. The jury was headed by Jayen Mehta, I/C Managing Director - Amul India.
‘Digital public infra helps in adoption at the bottom of the pyramid’
At e4mTechmanch 2023, Dr Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder & Head, Digital India Foundation, shed light on India’s consumer digital economy
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 2:09 PM | 3 min read
Indians are going digital like never before, whether it’s the Jio effect or in general an economy waiting to happen, the growth and innovation is skyscraping. The country’s digital innovation has brought 1.3 billion Indians into the digital economy.
At e4mTechmanch 2023, Dr. Arvind Gupta, Co-founder & Head, Digital India Foundation, shed light on how the burgeoning digital economy is driving growth in the world of internet and eCommerce. “We were 155th on data consumption and cost once, and today we have the lowest cost of data in the world and the highest data consumption per capita. When our government took over in 2014, we were close to 15 crore internet connections, today we are close to 90 crores,” he said.
When Digital India Foundation started building the digital architecture, they focussed on the core of India’s income pyramid, the deprived because these were the people who occupied the maximum area on the bottom of the pyramid of India’s class divide.
Further, India is making digital infrastructure as public goods, like ONDC is not free but it is non-rent seeking, where it is sustainable and has equitability in building the platform. It is in a way equally available to startups, to corporates, to businesses to fintechs, to banks and to the government, he said.
India is also now a mobile-first economy that has experienced an addition of 200 mobiles per year. From two mobile assembling and manufacturing plants in India to 272 in 2022, the digital landscape in India has expanded in length and in breadth.
The DIF executive shared how today even tier two and three city entrepreneurs are more comfortable with UPI. The main reason behind this shift from cash to UPI is that they can price their product to even Rs 12.5. Whereas earlier, they were stuck between pricing their product to either Rs 15 or Rs 20.
“The digital public infrastructure makes technology simpler for the consumer and that is the game changer that we have made. That is how you get adoption at the bottom of the pyramid,” Gupta said.
ONDC, as a vision, is exactly modelled on a population-scale intervention like the UPI to democratise digital commerce in India. When small business owners face stiff competition from e-commerce giants, ONDC will provide a platform to such SMEs to scale their operations.
Another digital revolution was the FASTag for all tolls in India. Due to this collection the collection rose up by 46 percent to USD six billion in 2022, from 4.6 billion in 2021. Today 98 per cent of Indians use FASTag because it saves their time and cost, he added.
“Lessons learnt from India’s digital story is that all success is happening because of open innovation, speed, scale, agile policies and digital infrastructure being at par with physical and social infrastructure.”
Gupta concluded, “While the Silicon Valley companies innovate for the top billion, you, me and India as a whole will innovate for the next seven billion of the world.”
