HMVL names Sameer Singh as Independent Director, Shobhana Bhartia as Director

Hindustan Media Ventures (HMVL) has announced the appointment of Sameer Singh as an independent director not liable to retire on rotation. Shobhana Bhartia has been appointed as Director, who retires by rotation, and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment.

Singh was Additional Director to its Board from December 2021.

The approval has also come for ‘material related party transactions’ between the company (HMVL) and HT Digital Streams Limited (fellow subsidiary company/HTDSL) for the Financial Year 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Singh is the Head of Global Business Solutions for Asia Pacific at ByteDance. He is responsible for leading the Advertising, Sales and Marketing strategies across all ad products in Asia Pacific. Bhartia is the Chairperson & Editorial Director of HT Media Ltd.

Singh was earlier spearheading operations at GroupM as Chief Executive Officer – South Asia.

Prior to GroupM, Singh has worked at Google, GSK, Procter & Gamble and IPG.

