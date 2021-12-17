HiveMinds expands in Delhi-NCR, appoints Mohit Grover to lead the business

Grover has worked in Insurance & Travel companies like redBus, Goibibo, and Make My Trip, and then followed it up with his entrepreneurial venture Neemrana Naturals

Hiveminds Innovative Market Solutions, a division of Madison World, has opened a new office in Gurugram, announcing a formal expansion in Delhi-NCR.

To head its north branch, Hiveminds has hired Mohit Grover, a business leader who has led key P&L roles in digital first businesses. He has worked in Insurance & Travel companies like redBus, Goibibo, and Make My Trip, and then followed it up with his entrepreneurial venture Neemrana Naturals, a startup connecting farmers to consumers to provide organic produce.

Jyothirmayee JT, Founder & CEO of HiveMinds commented, “As digital transformation takes focus for all businesses, I am delighted to bring in a leader with high ownership & entrepreneurial spirit as our Delhi branch head to ride this wave. With the growing client roster, we feel that a senior team based in the region will be better placed to engage at the strategic level and contribute to overall growth for our clients. We are hiring!”

Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World said, “With offices opening up gradually, the demand for on-site teams is also coming back. With Mohit at the helm, we’re now poised to expand our presence in North India to attract new clients and service the existing clients better.”

Commenting on his appointment Mohit Grover said “I am excited to be leading the north India growth for HiveMinds. I feel after building businesses in a highly competitive travel industry for over a decade, this will be a great next phase of my career. I look forward to assembling a formidable team and delivering value to our clients in the region”.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)