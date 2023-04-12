Hisense India appoints Pranab Mohanty as CEO

Hisense India, a leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, has announced the appointment of Pranab Mohanty as CEO. He is a seasoned professional with almost three decades of experience in Sales & Marketing, Business Development, and General Management with P&L accountability. Hisense is committed to expanding its presence in the Indian market and delivering high-quality products and services to customers. With Mohanty's appointment, Hisense India aims to leverage his expertise and experience to drive the company's strategic initiatives and strengthen its brand presence in the country.

Mohanty, who will be based in Noida, will be responsible for leading the growth and development of Hisense India's business in the country. In his role, he will be instrumental in driving the company's strategic initiatives, expanding its customer base, and growing its brand presence in India.

Commenting on his appointment, Mohanty said, "I am excited to join Hisense, a company with a rich heritage and strong values. My focus will be on continuing to build on the company's success and delivering innovative products and services to customers in India. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Hisense India to achieve our goals and contribute to the growth of the company."

Steven Li, Managing Director of Hisense India, expressed his pleasure on Mohanty's appointment and said, "We are delighted to have Pranab on board as our CEO. His extensive experience and knowledge of the industry will be invaluable to the company as we continue to expand our business in India. We are confident that under his leadership, Hisense India will continue to grow and achieve new heights."

Prior to joining Hisense India, Mohanty held leadership positions in prominent companies like Toshiba, Midea, Somotex Ghana and Sales India Pvt. Ltd. He has a proven track record of driving growth, increasing market share and profitability across various business verticals. Mohanty is an Electronics and Communication Engineer as well as an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and INSEAD, Singapore and a sport enthusiast.

Hisense is committed to delivering high-quality products and services to customers worldwide. With Mohanty at the helm, Hisense India is well-positioned to expand its product portfolio, strengthen its distribution network and enhance customer engagement. The company looks forward to achieving new milestones under his leadership.

