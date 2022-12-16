Hisense India COO Rishi Tandon to move on
With Tandon exiting Hisense, the company now plans to rejig its top management
Hisense, a consumer electronics and home appliances company, has decided to rejig its top management, with Chief Operating Officer Rishi Tandon moving on.
“Hisense India is now looking to ramp up its business operations, improve work environment, and empower local teams, to aggressively foray into the TV and other appliances business in 2023. This move is aligned with the company’s long-term strategy and objectives of accelerating growth and achieving a leadership position in the Indian TV and other appliances business. The brand is looking to expand its product portfolio and sales channels in India and will launch a series of new TV products in the coming year for Indian market,” the company said.
“As part of its global brand building strategy, Hisense is actively engaging in sports marketing to raise brand awareness. Over the years, Hisense has sponsored major sporting events and teams like the UEFA’s Euro 2016, the Australian Open, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Red Bull Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Germany’s FC Schalke 04. In 2018, Hisense announced its status as the sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and is also the official sponsor of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™,” they added.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
WhatsApp Pay India Head Vinay Choletti exits
Choletti was with the organisation for just over a year
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 10:11 AM | 1 min read
WhatsApp Pay's India Head Vinay Choletti has moved on.
He was with the organisation for just over a year.
Choletti was responsible for scaling WhatsApp Pay's commerce journeys.
He announced his exit with a social media post.
Prior to WhatsApp, Choletti was with Amazon for over 7 years. He was heading SMB Payments at Amazon Pay.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
HUL looking for Sanjiv Mehta’s successor?
Rohit Jawa and Priya Nair are the frontrunners for the post, claims a media report
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 9:02 AM | 1 min read
Sanjiv Mehta, the Managing Director and CEO of HUL, may soon step down from his post, and the company is now shortlisting candidates who can take over the baton from him, according to a report on a prominent business site.
The report, quoting sources, claims that Rohit Jawa and Priya Nair are the frontrunners for the post. Jawa is currently the chief of transformation for Unilever and Nair is the global chief marketing officer of the beauty and wellbeing segment at the parent company.
Mehta, 62, has been leading the company, since 2013.
The report states that the company has not officially confirmed the start of the succession process.
At HUL, traditionally, internal candidates are chosen for succession, says the report.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cosmos Maya ropes in Kaushal Nanavati and Asif Khan
Nanavati has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer and Asif Khan named Business Head – New Ventures (VFX, EdTech)
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 5:02 PM | 3 min read
Animation company Cosmos-Maya has made two new leadership appointments. Kaushal Nanavati has been appointed the Chief Revenue Officer, and Asif Khan as its Business Head – New Ventures (VFX, EdTech).
Kaushal joins Cosmos Maya from Shemaroo, where he was the Senior Vice President of International and India Digital Business. He has also worked with Disney and Zee in his previous stints. An executive leader with a consistent track record in driving business expansion in global markets and boosting revenue growth in strategic positions for media and entertainment, Kaushal brings with him more than 2 decades of business development experience across linear channel distribution, content syndication and app distribution.
Asif re-joins Cosmos Maya after having a successful entrepreneurial journey in the animation and advertising space. An industry veteran with close to 25 years of experience, Asif will lead the company’s foray into VFX and EdTech, as its Business Head. In his previous stints, apart from Cosmos Maya, he has also worked with FutureWorks Media Limited and Prime Focus.
The duo will work closely with Megha Tata, CEO Cosmos-Maya, towards the company’s next phase of growth
Talking about the new appointments, Megha said, “We are delighted to welcome Kaushal and Asif to our senior leadership team. They bring years of experience and expertise in their respective fields and the combined force of their vision will help Cosmos Maya to reach new heights. We welcome them to the Cosmos Maya family, and I’m thrilled to work on new business opportunities together.”
Commenting on his appointment, Kaushal said “I am excited to start this new chapter of my professional career with an animation giant like Cosmos Maya. I look forward to working closely with the senior leadership team to create a robust business path for the company in their new phase.”
On his new role, Asif said, “Cosmos Maya has always been in the forefront of the Animation story in India. I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead its foray into VFX and EdTech, as its Business Head. It feels great coming back together under the same roof for the success of this new division. The company has always had a powerful ecosystem of talent and technology to deliver large scale and quality projects. It is now the time to cement our position in the VFX space and I look forward to being a part of the effort to make it reach new skies as we had done earlier in the animation division”
The Singapore-headquartered company, was founded by world renowned film-makers Ketan and Deepa Mehta and is backed by NewQuest Capital Partners.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
MYRE Capital hires Nitin Virmani as Head of Marketing
Previously, Virmani led acquisition and growth through Digital at School Ed-Tech unicorn LEAD
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 3:25 PM | 2 min read
Neo-Realty investment platform MYRE Capital has announced the appointment of Nitin Virmani as Head of Marketing. With this move, MYRE Capital aims to strengthen its leadership team and achieve its goal of democratizing commercial real estate investments for retail as well as HNI investors. Nitin is a seasoned marketing professional with expertise largely in the digital ecosystem working with top B2B, B2C brands as well as agencies.
Under Nitin’s leadership, MYRE Capital aims to achieve a robust brand positioning by strengthening performance marketing and CRM capability to deliver truly diverse investment products to the investors.
An Executive MBA from IIM Rohtak, Nitin comes with over 11 years of experience working with brands in different capacities leading digital strategy, channel marketing, performance and growth marketing. Previously, he led acquisition and growth through Digital at School Ed-Tech unicorn LEAD. Nitin has also managed Digital Marketing operations for Media & Entertainment player Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. In his stint at the agency, he led account management for automotive major like Hyundai India, and other key corporate clients Times Jobs, DS Group, Burger King India and many more.
Aryaman Vir, Founder & CEO, MYRE Capital said “We started MYRE Capital with an aim to revolutionise real estate investments and provide accessibility to individual retail investors so that they can invest in preferred Grade-A Commercial Real Estate assets. We have witnessed phenomenal growth with over 35,000+ users on our platform and an excess in AUM of INR 220 crores. With Nitin joining our senior leadership team, we are confident that we will achieve greater heights together and further scale up the entire business.”
On his appointment, Nitin Virmani, Head of Marketing said “I see immense appetite and potential for growth for neo-realty products in India. MYRE Capital’s flagship fractional ownership vertical as well as the newly launched lease rental discounting vertical are leading the upcoming major wave in the world of property-investment technology. I am excited to be a part of their growth journey and look forward to working with the team and further their marketing efforts in India and to the NRIs abroad.”
“We will approach the marketing goals by setting best practices, building teams and promoting innovation thus bringing cost efficiencies in marketing while scaling up the business.” He further added.
MYRE Capital’s assets are spread across NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore. Recently, the company announced the launch of its latest structured debt investment opportunity in Hyderabad for accredited investors.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shagun Seda moves on from Netflix
Seda was the Director of Marketing at Netflix India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 2:51 PM | 1 min read
Netflix's Shagun Seda has announced that she has stepped down as Marketing Director (Films & Series). She joined the streaming giant in November 2020 and was in charge of the overall marketing of Netflix's India content, brand and talent.
She wrote a LinkedIn post to announce the move and to thank her colleagues at Netflix for a thoughtful farewell gift:
Prior to joining Netflix, Seda was with DDB Mudra Group for over seven years, helming its creative department for the western region in her last role there.
She also held creative leadership at TBWA\India and MullenLowe Lintas Group.
About her next professional move, Seda informed e4m that she's currently exploring and evaluating various opportunities, and will soon make an announcement regarding the same.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Aejaz Khan takes over as Makani Creatives CEO
He has over 25 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 12:30 PM | 1 min read
Makani Creatives has announced the appointment of Aejaz Khan as Chief Executive Officer. Khan was Managing Director and Global Head of Account at Spark44 before this move.
With over 25 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry, Aejaz has worked across multiple product categories and consumer segments. Prior to his stint at Spark44, he was the Executive Director at TBWA\ India. He’s also worked with GREY, McCann, Ogilvy, Lowe and Partners Worldwide, Impact BBDO, Publicis, and Lowe Lintas, etc.
Sameer Makani, Co-founder, Makani Creatives said, “Our primary goal is to build a future-focused marketing communications company. I am pleased to welcome on board Aejaz Khan, who will play an instrumental role in accelerating the pace of our transformation and channelizing our talent’s firepower, by building and harnessing the intensity and creative prowess of Makani Creatives.”
On his appointment, Khan said, “I’m privileged to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to working alongside the leadership team and client partners. Makani Creatives is a well-kept secret and I hope to bring in an era of recognition for the company. The world around us is evolving at a frenetic pace, and it’s vital for us to stay ahead of this change, so we can continually create value for our clients and our people.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pernod Ricard names Paul-Robert Bouhier as MD - India
Paul-Robert Bouhier will report to Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 11:45 AM | 2 min read
Pernod Ricard India has appointed Paul-Robert Bouhier as its new Managing Director with effect from January 1, 2023. In his new role, Paul-Robert will report to Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia and will be a member of the Pernod Ricard Asia Executive Committee.
Paul-Robert will be responsible for continuing to transform and accelerate Pernod Ricard India’s business strategy, developing organization and people and finding new opportunities for sustainable and profitable business growth.
Announcing this appointment, Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard Asia said: “I am glad to welcome Paul-Robert to Pernod Ricard India, which is among the top three must-win markets for the group. I am confident that with Paul- Robert at the helm, our focus on Premiumization, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Sustainability & Responsibility will get further accelerated in line with our transformation agenda. He will be a brilliant addition to the India leadership team, and I wish him all the best.”
Paul-Robert takes the reins after Thibault Cuny stepped down in October 2022 due to health reasons.
On his announcement, Paul-Robert Bouhier said, “I am excited to be a part of one of the most versatile markets of Pernod Ricard and looking forward to playing a part in driving the company’s strategic priorities. I will strive to carry forward the legacy by championing a culture of excellence, customer-centricity, and collaboration that Pernod Ricard India has nurtured all these years.”
Paul-Robert brings 27 years of international experience in Marketing, Commercial & General Management across Markets and Brand Companies. He joined Pernod Ricard in 1995 and has worked in France, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, and Italy.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube