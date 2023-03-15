Hisense appoints Vipin Yadav as Director-Marketing

Yadav has expertise spanning over 15 years of marketing and brand management across multi-niche sectors, including mobile handset, IoT, consumer durables, healthcare and BFSI.
During his last assignment with OPPO, he had a successful stint of over 7 years and was one of the core members to help create a strong brand in India. He led the brand and marketing of key product portfolios.
Expressing his delight over joining Hisense, Yadav commented, "I am thrilled to re-experience the journey of creating a strong brand, which is in its early days in India. I am excited to bring my management vision to action while leveraging my marketing and brand management expertise to help drive the company’s growth. Hisense is known across the world for its innovative and high-quality products, which makes them a global leader. This excites me to be a part of the team that is committed to providing great value proposition to its customers with a delightful experience."
Kamalika Deka was appointed as Director HR and Admin.
Steven Li, MD of Hisense India, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to have Vipin and Kamalika onboard our team. Their talent, experience, and expertise will undoubtedly be invaluable in driving growth and success for our company. We share a common vision of providing innovative and world-class products to our customers, and I am confident that their contributions will help us achieve this goal. Together, we will work towards providing unparalleled comfort and convenience to our customers, making their experience with Hisense accessible and comfortable. I am excited to see what the future holds for our company with our newest leadership members.”
Infogain hires Neha Kathuria as CMO
Before joining Infogain, Kathuria was the Global Head of Marketing at LTIMindtree
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 4:11 PM | 2 min read
Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based leader in human-centred digital platform and software engineering services, today announced the appointment of Neha Kathuria as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer. Based in London, Neha will report to Chief Executive Officer Ayan Mukerji. Neha, a globally recognized marketing leader, will spearhead Infogain’s brand, demand generation, and communications functions. She will drive the strategic brand vision and creatively lead marketing ideation and execution.
“Infogain is at an inflection point in its journey, and Neha’s experience in the Digital IT services industry will be valuable as we continue to grow. She is well positioned to activate Infogain’s brand vision and strategy,” Mukerji said.
The company has grown at industry-beating rates, ranking among the ten fastest-growing engineering services providers globally for three consecutive years in Everest Group’s Engineering Services Top 50™ report. It was also recognized among the Top 100 of India’s Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2022 by Great Place to Work® Institute.
Neha brings extensive experience in brand transformation, positioning, and go-to-market strategy. Before joining Infogain, Neha was the Global Head of Marketing at LTIMindtree. She most recently oversaw the merger of two companies’ brands and played a key role in the launch. She has also worked on global marketing teams at Infosys and Genpact.
"Infogain has a proven track record of helping its clients with digital transformation. I believe in its current and future potential. I am excited about the opportunity to further build our brand as a nimble and agile partner leading an accelerated pace of change,” Neha said.
This is the second recent major addition to senior leadership at Infogain, following Tyson Hartman’s appointment as Chief Technology Officer in January. Tyson will drive Infogain’s technology vision and strategy, including leading intellectual property development, accelerators, and frameworks, ensuring Infogain stays ahead of technology trends, and contributing to ground-breaking technology innovation enabling human-centered digital platforms.
Bharat Arora joins Tyroo as Head of Performance Platforms business for Asia Pacific
Arora has held senior leadership positions with prominent companies, including Taboola, Sizmek by amazon, Cheil, and WPP
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 3:00 PM | 2 min read
Ad tech growth platform Tyroo has announced the appointment of Bharat Arora as Head of Performance Platforms business. Arora will consolidate the existing native and Comet business at Tyroo to onboard new publishers and cater to partner success across the company's operating regions in Asia Pacific.
This move will contribute a significant boost to Tyroo's portfolio of solutions and aid the organization's mission to empower businesses in Asia pacific to scale and be successful, the company said.
With over two decades of experience in the industry, Arora has held senior leadership positions with prominent companies, including Taboola, Sizmek by amazon, Cheil, and WPP. Known for his strategic thinking, innovative approach, and in-depth knowledge of the native and performance advertising landscape, he will focus on expanding the performance businesses to create deeper alliances with partners and agencies to build a sizable Performance platform for brands to bank on.
Akshay Mathur, CRO at Tyroo, welcoming Arora, said, “We are excited to welcome Bharat on our growth journey. As a platform focused on helping brands scale and succeed, building our Performance Platform is key to our expansion story. We believe that multi-platform fragmentation is the best way forward for brands looking to expand and grow. Bharat will be responsible for building a unifying platform for Tyroo that can effectively channel demand by being the largest conglomerate of digital performance suits in Asia.”
Bharat added on his vision for the role, “The digital industry evolution in the last few years, especially through covid and the economic downturn, has really moved the needle on how brands look at advertising platforms, media plans and ROI. Advertisers' now demand incremental audiences, larger target markets with new forms of media tools and an expectation to get ROI on every dollar spent. We intend to get that result for the advertisers. That's where my vision is and I am excited to drive the growth for our partners.”
Tyroo believes APAC excluding China should contribute 10% of Ad funded revenue for Global Digital Media businesses. The organization's mission is to deliver monetization capabilities across 50+ countries in Asia pacific with scale, using the power of the local ecosystems and continuous strengthening of Technology and talent capabilities across markets. Bharat Arora's appointment as the head of Tyroo's Performance Platform businesses in the APAC region points to exciting development for the brand's existing and prospective partners across Asia pacific.
Lovejeet Alexander roped in as Editor, India News Business Digital
Alexander was the founder of the business media startup, founderINDIA
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 1:01 PM | 2 min read
iTV Network has appointed Lovejeet Alexander as Consulting Editor - India News Business (Digital). Alexander has been the founder of the business media startup, founderINDIA and had recently made a successful exit from the venture.
Before the media startup, Lovejeet worked in diverse roles with various media brands, including The Times of India, Hindustan Times, Sahara Samay and Dainik Jagran Inext. Talking about the appointment, media tycoon and Founder, iTV network Kartikeya Sharma said, “We are excited to have a seasoned journalist like Lovejeet on board to lead our Business Media vertical. We at India News have numerous path-breaking ideas and have been on the lookout to work on them; Lovejeet’s out-of-the-box thinking just fits the bill.”
Revealing his Business Media plans, Sharma said, “It’s our dream project, and we’ve been waiting for the right time to start. Now, when India has risen as the world’s fifth-largest economy and is also the third- largest economy by purchasing power parity, we intend to keep the youth abreast on the best investment opportunities and business developments to help India invest right and create wealth.” King’s College London graduate Kartikey Sharma founded iTV Media Network in 2007, and became one of the youngest media magnates in the country, running two national and seven regional channels, five newspapers and various digital assets.
Speaking on the appointment, Alexander said, “The excitement is mutual. The organisation’s vision matches the need of the hour. We will soon launch a new-age Business Media platform that caters to young audiences. Viewers will get to watch shows in a novel format, and we will harness the power of digital media.”
Adman Kumar Suryavanshii joins Jio Creative Labs
Suryavanshii joins as the Head of Creative
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 12:23 PM | 1 min read
Kaustubh Nath elevated to Customer Marketing Manager at Unilever
Nath has been associated with the company for over 18 years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 11:09 AM | 1 min read
Kaustubh Nath has been elevated to Customer Marketing Manager at Unilever. In his new role, Nath will work with the PBBU Team. He took to LinkedIn and made the announcement. “Happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Customer Marketing Manager at Unilever. Looking forward to learn, grow and achieve together in this role with the PBBU Team,” his post read. Nath has been associated with Unilever for over 18 years.
Prior to his present role, Nath was the Sr. Key Account Executive-MT (Reliance Retail, SAMT) where he was responsible for building business by identifying and selling prospects and maintaining relationships with clients. His key responsibilities included enhancing team accomplishments and competence by planning delivery strategies; supporting team members and mentoring team members.
Previously, Nath was with Standard Chartered Bank as Customer Relationship Executive. Nath has done his PGDMM from NMIMS-Mumbai and has strong analytical skills with excellent team & time management.
Luminous Power Technologies CMO Ruchika Gupta moves on
Gupta was with the company for nearly 7 years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 10:52 AM | 1 min read
Luminous Power Technologies' Chief Marketing Officer Ruchika Gupta has stepped down after a 7-year stint.
Gupta shared the development via a LinkedIn post.
She was earlier with Kantar and Microsoft.
Gupta had a 7-year stint at Nokia India too. She was also with Nestle India.
In her post, Gupta says she will share more on her new role soon.
Wunderman Thompson S Asia elevates Raji Ramaswamy & Joy Chauhan
While Ramaswamy is now Chief Growth Officer, Chauhan has been named Chief Client Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 10:15 AM | 2 min read
Wunderman Thompson South Asia has elevated Raji Ramaswamy to Chief Growth Officer and Joy Chauhan to Chief Client Officer. They will be maintaining their current responsibilities.
With over 25 years in marketing and brand management, Raji currently serves as CEO of Wunderman Thompson India’s group company Contract India.
Joy heads the Delhi office, which has historically been the largest office in the region and is responsible for the growth of the agency’s brands, people and its business. In a career spanning over 20 years, he has helped build numerous global and Indian brands and businesses, across geographies.
Commenting on the new appointments, Shams Jasani, CEO at Wunderman Thompson South Asia, commented, “Raji and Joy’s appointments come at a time when we can drive positive impact for our clients and their businesses, delivering transformational work that builds on Wunderman Thompson South Asia’s capabilities in creative, data, tech, and commerce. Both are leaders with a proven track record of providing positive business solutions for clients and teams and demonstrating their ability to develop teams and business operations that fuel growth. With India as one of our fastest-growing markets, and being uniquely poised to provide integrated solutions to our clients, we are on an ambitious growth trajectory with Raji and Joy as enablers to chart the best course for the next growth phase.”
Raji and Joy will assume their new roles commencing March. Both will continue to report to Shams Jasani.
