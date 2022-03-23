Havas Worldwide (Creative) appoints Jigisha Chawla as EVP, Gurgaon

Havas Worldwide, the creative arm of Havas Group India, has appointed Jigisha Chawla as Executive Vice President, Gurgaon.

Chawla will report to Manas Lahiri, Managing Director, Havas Worldwide (Creative) and will work across key clients of the Gurgaon office.

Manas Lahiri, Managing Director, Havas Worldwide (Creative), said, “With the exponential growth of the Gurgaon unit, we are focussed on beefing up our senior leadership and our product. Jigisha will play a pivotal role in enhancing and strengthening our client relationships and widening our product portfolio.”

A seasoned advertising and communications professional with over 20 years of experience, Jigisha’s expertise is ingrained in traditional advertising with knowledge of its tenets in brand building with a good understanding of new-age media and the importance of technology to create meaningful brand stories.

“I am excited to begin this new innings with Havas Worldwide (Creative). Over the last couple of years, Havas Group India and all its units have completely turned around and have built a new perception in India. The agency is going through a fantastic momentum, and I am looking forward to making a meaningful impact in this growth story,” said Jigisha.

Jigisha has spent a major part of her career with Ogilvy and has managed several marquee brands and led key client businesses across diverse categories, including MNCs, Government, Non-profit organisations, and Healthcare businesses of Ogilvy Delhi. She has led many integrated teams to success, including multiple Effie awards, and brings substantial global project management experience on board.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)