Havas Worldwide India appoints Jaibeer Ahmad as Managing Partner (North)

Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas Group India, has appointed Jaibeer Ahmad as Managing Partner – North. Jaibeer joins from Cheil India, to further strengthen and support the creative offering of Havas Worldwide India.
He will be based in Gurgaon and will oversee Havas Worldwide India’s North India operations, which is one of the biggest offices of the agency in India. With over 100 employees and apart from its biggest client Reckitt, it manages some of India’s leading brands including Dabur, William Grant, Suzuki, Fortis Healthcare, and several others. Over the last three years, the Gurgaon office has seen consistent growth and has bagged several new clients including Stashfin, Renewbuy, Vivo, Jimmy’s Cocktails, Info Edge, and several others.
Following Anupama Ramaswamy’s appointment as the Chief Creative Officer earlier in October, Jaibeer’s appointment is part of Havas Worldwide India’s ongoing senior leadership restructuring. He will work closely with Bobby Pawar, Chairman & CCO, Havas Group India, Anupama, and Manas Lahiri, Managing Director, Havas Worldwide India. His appointment comes at a time when the agency has undergone a complete transformation, has added several marquee clients, and has strengthened its creative and strategy teams through a series of appointments.
Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India said, “I welcome Jaibeer to the Havas family. I am certain with his vast experience, he will add tremendous value to the agency’s transformational journey.”
Manas Lahiri said, “I’ve known Jaibeer for years now and his deep understanding of advertising and rich experience of building great brands will help us further solidify the creative offerings of Havas Worldwide India.”
Jaibeer Ahmad said, “These are exciting times at Havas Worldwide India. The agency is completely future-ready, and the Havas Village proposition has helped to successfully demonstrate integration across the group. Furthermore, with their strategic and creative vision, Rana and Bobby have set the agency on an enviable growth trajectory. I'm excited to collaborate with Manas and Anupama and contribute to the group's extraordinary growth story.”
With over 22 years of brand-building experience in advertising and marketing, Jaibeer has been in leadership roles for the last 11 years playing a pivotal role in the brand strategy, creative development, new business development, overall revenue growth and team mentorship. In his last role at Cheil India, he was instrumental in setting up and managing the agency’s non-Samsung business unit. Jaibeer also has a proven track record in leading integrated marketing campaigns for powerful global brands, start-ups and local brands which include MG Motors, ITC, Adidas, PepsiCo, Airtel, All Out, JK Tyres, TCS, Unicef, Nestle, Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, HCL, Carlsberg, OLX and J&K Tourism, to name a few.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shubham Jain to head group strategy and business transformation at ICRA Ltd
This is Jain’s second stint at ICRA
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 11:09 AM | 2 min read
ICRA Limited has appointed Shubham Jain as the Head of Group Strategy and Business Transformation to drive growth and operating efficiencies for the company and its subsidiaries. Jain will be responsible for scaling up the company’s revenue streams through new business initiatives and implementing business transformation strategies to enhance efficiencies in its operations.
This is Jain’s second stint at ICRA. Earlier, he had joined ICRA in 2006 as an Analyst in Delhi and left as Senior Vice President and Group Head - Corporate Sector Ratings in September 2021 to join Yubi (formerly CredAvenue). Jain is an Electrical Engineer from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, and holds an MBA degree from the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon.
Commenting on his appointment, Ramnath Krishnan, MD & Group CEO, ICRA Ltd, said: “Given our focus on growth and improvement in operating efficiencies consistent with our Strategic Plan, establishing a Group level strategy and business transformation function is critical. I am delighted that Shubham is returning to the ICRA family to be a part of our Senior Leadership team. I am confident that he will play a vital role in propelling us towards achieving our strategic imperatives.”
Shubham Jain said: “It was always a privilege to be a part of this best-in-class organisation and I am excited to take up this new role. Group ICRA’s dynamic management team, high talent density, and strong market standing puts it in a great position to capitalise on significant opportunities being offered by the rapidly evolving ecosystem for financial services. I look forward to being an integral part of this growth and transformational journey.”
Rama Paul moves on from ABP News Network
Paul has stepped down from her role as Vice President at the news network, according to sources
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 3, 2022 3:44 PM | 1 min read
According to highly placed sources in the industry, Rama Paul has stepped down from her role as Vice President at ABP News Network. She will be with the organisation till the end of March 2023.
Paul has been with ABP News Network for 7 years and 5 months.
Exchange4media reached out to Paul for her comments but did not receive a response.
Before ABP Network, Paul has been associated with organisations such as Dabur, Mudra, McCann and Leo Burnett. She has also worked for Frito-Lay, Nestle, General Motors and Microsoft.
Twitter India's former senior legal counsel Kapil Chaudhary joins Junglee Games
In his new role, Chaudhary will be leading the legal function as General Counsel at Junglee Games
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 7:17 PM | 1 min read
Twitter India's former Senior Legal Counsel Kapil Chaudhary has moved to a new role at Junglee Games as its General Counsel. At Twitter India, Kapil was a part of Twitter APAC International Legal Team and was responsible to oversee legal affairs for Twitter India's business.
A law graduate from Delhi University, Kapil has worked with leading companies in in-house roles across multiple industry domains. He has carved a niche for himself as a tech, privacy lawyer over the years. He started his career with one of India’s oldest law firms, Fox Mandal, back in the year 2000.
Junglee Games is a prominent player in the skill gaming space, with close to 50 million users. Founded in San Francisco in 2012, and funded by top-tier silicon valley VCs, Junglee is changing the way people play games on desktop and mobile.
Times Network's Pranav Bakshi moves on
Bakshi, who served a decade at the company, has not announced his next move yet
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 3:15 PM | 2 min read
Pranav Bakshi, Senior Vice President, Head Digital Video, Strategy, Partnerships and Marketing, at Times Network has decided to move on from his role to pursue an opportunity outside the company.
He announced his departure from the group on LinkedIn Friday noon, “With almost a decade done ! It’s time to move on from the Times Network!”
He hasn’t announced his next move yet.
Thanking his Times Network group colleagues, Bakshi further writes: “It’s been a pleasure to work & build out the digital business over the last 6 years! From just social to one of the top news sites & last year has been a journey to drive digital videos across platforms & partnerships! Growing 10-12x across genres of news, entertainment & infotainment! All thanks to the guidance of Anand MK and from the management & editorial team Navika Kumar, Srivathsan S, Jignesh Kenia, Gaurav Dhawan, Anup Vishwanathan, Nikunj Dalmia, Mihir Bhatt, Jagdish, Rahul, Nikunj Garg, K Yegneshwara Iyer.”
The biggest contributors to this success will always be the team behind it Kranti Sambhav, Subhajit Sengupta, Neha Verma, Chetna Singh, Rudrani Chattoraj, Rajesh Sharma teams (wish could tag all of you)."
Bakshi served the company for about 10 years. Earlier, he worked with NDTV Profit-Prime as Business and corporate head for almost five years. He also had a stint at NDTV Hindi as VP and Business Head.
He ended his post with-“Next post from the new workplace soon."
Bloomberg Businessweek's Sudeep Guha joins PRP as Chief Content Officer
Guha was the former Chief Editor at Bloomberg Businessweek Middle East
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 12:42 PM | 2 min read
Sudeep Guha, the former Chief Editor at Bloomberg Businessweek Middle East, assumed the role of Chief Content Officer at PR Professionals (PRP), at the organization’s headquarters in Gurgaon, India.
Guha will be leading PRP’s content team for its PR campaigns as well as its digital content vertical. He is a content veteran with over 22 years of experience in leadership roles in leading mastheads and corporate houses and corporate houses, including Chief Copy Editor at Times Internet and Content Head at Policybazaar. He has experience with international readers and has worked in New Delhi, Mangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Dubai, and Muscat.
"I look forward to working at PRP, where I will be working with a young, and lean and mean team. My primary objective would be customer delight, and I shall put in the best of my efforts to ensure that PRP, which is already a leader in its domain, grows even bigger," said Guha.
Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, PR Professionals, said, “I look forward to Guha infusing new ideas in the company and assisting me in outthinking other PR agencies. I welcome him and look forward to his long innings at PRP”
Delivering quality and excellence since 2011, PR Professionals is a 360° PR and communication agency that is also very active in philanthropy. It excels at providing end-to-end branding, and tailor-made PR solutions that enable businesses to become market leaders. In order to stay market leaders, the organisation believes in constant evolution and adaptation to changing market scenarios. Innovation and exclusivity in PR strategies are its USP and us stand out in the crowd. Starting with humble beginnings, PRP now has 12 offices in India and six offices in offshore locations. Its 150-member-strong team share Tiwari’s passion to do extraordinary PR, and make a difference for the underprivileged via its philanthropic activities.
PayU names Arvind Agarwal as CFO - India Payments Business
Agarwal joins PayU after a stint at Nykaa
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 12:39 PM | 2 min read
PayU has appointed Arvind Agarwal as its new Chief Financial Officer.
In his career spanning over two decades, Agarwal has handled a wide range of financial and strategic leadership roles with multiple dynamic consumer-facing multi-billion-dollar tech companies.
He joins PayU after a stint at Nykaa.
Anirban Mukherjee, CEO – PayU Payments said, “We are pleased to welcome Arvind to our leadership team as we look at accelerating the growth of our integrated digital financial ecosystem. India is the largest market for PayU, and we are witnessing an unprecedented growth in this region. Arvind brings tremendous experience and proven judgment, which is going to work in favour of PayU India, with the company heralding a new growth journey. With him leading our finance function, I am confident we are primed for greater milestones and profitability in the years to come.”
Commenting on his appointment, Arvind Agarwal, CFO – PayU India Payments said, “I am excited about PayU’s vision of creating a full stack digital financial services platform for India. Both PayU and the overall digitization wave in India are at a critical growth juncture, so this is a fantastic prospect for expanding my learnings in digital economy. I look forward to being a part of this journey as we further expand our presence to address the country’s massive fintech opportunity in a customer centric, profitable and sustainable way.”
Prior to joining Nykaa in 2020, Arvind worked as Financial Planning & Analysis Leader and & Business Controller at Amazon for 3 years. In 2012 he joined Vodafone India where he spent more than 5 years as CFO and Financial Controller.
Loveleen Sahrawat, Aditya Birla Capital's Head of Brand & Digital Business, moves on
Sahrawat was with the company for over 9 years
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 8:18 AM | 1 min read
Loveleen Sahrawat, Aditya Birla Capital's Head of Brand & Digital Business, has decided to move on. She was also manging customer advocacy.
Sahrawat announced the move via a social media post in which she spoke of being 'excited and ready to give birth to a new brand'.
Sahrawat has been with Aditya Birla Capital for over 9 years.
Prior to that, she was with McCann Worldgroup and Leo Burnett.
