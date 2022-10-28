Havas Life Sorento elevates Sachin Talwalkar to Chief Creative Officer

Talwalkar will be responsible for further bolstering the agency’s creative and communications excellence through the agency's offering in healthcomm

Havas Life Sorento, the Health, Wellness Marcom & Digital agency of Havas Group India, has elevated Sachin Talwalkar, Executive Creative Director, to Chief Creative Officer.

As a part of his new role, Sachin will be responsible for further bolstering the agency’s creative and communications excellence through Havas Life Sorento’s offering in healthcomm. He will also be responsible for expanding the agency’s scope through digital health, health CX and consumer health within India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, effectively making India the hub of excellence for Havas Health & You. The aim is to become the ‘go-to’ and cutting-edge healthcomm agency in the region.

Speaking about the elevation, Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India, said, “Sachin’s elevation is in recognition of the role he’s played in transforming Havas Life Sorento over the last few years. He has brought in better talent and has fostered a climate where they can do their best work while having fun in the process. He has evolved the creative department based on my belief that creatives with traditional and digital skills must work together so that they infect each other and, in the process, become more rounded creatives. Lastly, he’s been a great partner to me, always ready to help out with anything.”

Sangeeta Barde, Managing Director, Havas Life Sorento said, “I am confident that with this elevation, Sachin will continue to make a difference to health and wellness communications and create a team of passionate people under him who will set the creative benchmark within the industry and the region.”

Sachin Talwalkar said, “The new role is testament to Havas Life Sorento’s journey in the last years. We have not only expanded in size and stature but also challenged ourselves to explore new avenues, which has set the course for us to grow and become ‘the partner agency’ in the healthcomm space in the coming years. I am excited about my new role and what’s to come.”

Since joining Havas Life Sorento in 2020, Sachin has been responsible for driving the agency’s creative vision and strategy through industry-recognised work for clients including Viatris, Dr Reddy Laboratories, Zydus Healthcare, Abbott, Bayer, Glenmark and many more. His creative pursuits have helped the agency in further strengthening client relationships, organic business opportunities and attracting bright young talent, carving a path for it to become the leading health-communications agency in the region, and a valued partner within the global Havas Health & You (HH&Y) network.

Sachin believes in creating brand narratives that are culturally routed and inspired by real, human insights. In his 20 plus years of industry experience, Sachin has worked across geographies in Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia & Asia Pacific with network agencies. His work has been recognised by major awards, including Spikes Asia, Ad Club Germany, Mobius, Eurobest, Epica, Cresta, NY Festival, Clio, Montreux Ad Festival, Ad Club Austria, Econ Awards, FAB Awards and LIAA.

