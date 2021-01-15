Havas Life Sorento appoints Arunima Singh as Vice President, Digital

In this new role, Arunima will drive health digital & technology vision and strategy for Havas Life Sorento

Havas Life Sorento has further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Arunima Singh as Vice President Digital, her appointment is in line with boosting the digital capabilities for the agency.

In this new role, Arunima will drive health digital & technology vision and strategy for Havas Life Sorento.

She will be based in Mumbai office. Arunima has successfully spearheaded digital media planning, brand management, campaigns & promotions across brands & agencies like Wunderman Thompson, Adfactors PR, Digital Law & Kenneth, ICICI Bank Ltd and Acme Health Care Products.

She has established consistent business practices, delivered highest customer satisfaction with a focus on quality content, conceptualized effective plans for client’s business, reputation management, SMM/SEO, content management, media strategies, asset development resulting in consistent business wins. Arunima’s last stint was at Social Beat as Executive Vice President.

Commenting on the appointment, Sangeeta Barde, Managing Partner, Havas Life Sorento said, “The Health & Wellness industry is at the forefront of changes seen due to pandemic. It has majorly changed the way we manage our health, digital is the order of the day with advancements in telehealth, e-commerce, e-detailing, multi-channel marketing, health tech products etc. HLS is thriving amidst these changes and will continue to remain agile by riding on this digital wave. Arunima is a seasoned professional and I am confident that her skill- set and experience will add immense value to our client businesses as they step forward on their digital journey. I am delighted to have Arunima on board and welcome her to the group.”

“I am excited to join the Havas Life Sorento team and take up this opportunity to further build HLS’s prowess in health digital. I look forward to leading a great team, driving innovation, building great case studies for clients and making a meaningful difference together. Looking forward to a stunning career with HLS and contributing to taking it to newer & greater heights.” said Arunima Singh.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)