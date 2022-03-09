Haptik names Prashant Rao as Senior VP-Customer Value & Experience

Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, conversational AI company and subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, has appointed Prashant Rao as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Customer Value & Experience. Rao will spearhead the newly formed Customer Value and Experience business unit, a cohesive organization responsible for end-to-end customer onboarding and experience with a singular focus on maximizing success. He will serve as the leader for the pre-sales/sales engineering, professional services, and customer success groups to drive consistent, frictionless value-driven outcomes in the customer journey.

Rao comes with 20+ years of technology experience and has served with several prominent organizations across B2B SaaS, AI/ML, Conversational AI, Speech technologies, and GRC. Prior to Haptik, he was the leader for Global Services and Customer Success at Uniphore and also at MetricStream, working in multiple leadership roles and scaling the company’s business for close to a decade.

Aakrit Vaish, Co-founder and CEO at Haptik said, “Haptik’s Customer Value and Experience function has been set up with a key element of our mission to become even more customer-centric than ever. Prashant has a proven record of success in both startups and large tech companies and his arrival marks a critical moment in Haptik’s growth journey. I am confident that under his leadership, this group will be instrumental in driving customer delight across the depth and breadth of Haptik’s product portfolio to steer us towards becoming a global leader in the conversational AI economy.”

Speaking on the appointment, Rao said, “It’s a privilege to lead such a dynamic and talented team at Haptik. At the company, my goal is to create a world-class global customer organization that is passionately focused on creating value through a deep industry partnership with a product-led success mindset. What co-founders Aakrit and Swapan have created in Haptik is truly special, embracing a growth-oriented work culture at the organization supported by the fueling energy of the team. I would look forward to building on this momentum and bolstering the vision of being the global category leader in the conversational economy and AI/ML technology.”

