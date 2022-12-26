#breakingone4m: GroupM elevates Navin Khemka as CEO of EssenceMediacom, S Asia
Sonali Malaviya named Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer
Following GroupM’s announcement of a global merger of Essence and MediaCom to form EssenceMediacom earlier this year, GroupM India has announced the elevations of Navin Khemka as CEO and Sonali Malaviya as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for EssenceMediacom South Asia. Both will drive the integration of the digital and data-driven DNA of Essence with MediaCom's multichannel, audience planning and strategic media expertise, facilitating client growth globally through an agile response to an ever-evolving media landscape.
Prasanth Kumar, CEO - GroupM South Asia said, “Both Navin and Sonali are inspirational leaders and under their leadership for MediaCom and Essence, they have been consistent in their efforts for the transformation of agency businesses. With both agencies coming together we all are very excited and confident that we will continue to strengthen our client relationships and continue to focus on our people and capabilities. I congratulate both Navin and Sonali on their new roles and I am certain that this will be a formidable force in bringing some of the best work for our clients.”
Rupert McPetrie, CEO – EssenceMediacom APAC said: “The appointment of Navin as CEO and Sonali as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for EssenceMediacom South Asia provides us with very strong leadership and direction as we build our new agency of the future and transform the work we do for our clients. Both have a great track record, both have a firm belief in putting people first, and together will bring new growth to our client's businesses.”
On his elevation, Navin Khemka, CEO - EssenceMediacom South Asia said, “I am looking forward to this transformational role for leading the merged agency of Essence and MediaCom. With our best-in-class data and digital-led solutions, I am confident that we will be able to future-proof our talent and offer new services. Thanks to all our clients for their continued trust and partnership. Our clients can now look forward to the sophistication from EssenceMediacom that is required to succeed in the new era.”
Navin has over 25 years of experience across networks, working on most aspirational brands. In his previous roles in GroupM, Navin was part of a Mindshare team and was also actively involved in the merger of Maxus & MEC to form Wavemaker, ensuring a seamless transition of people, cultures & clients. Under his leadership in the past four years, MediaCom has scaled new heights.
Sonali Malaviya, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer - EssenceMediacom South Asia said, “Clients today expect media to be at the frontline of transformation - delivering rapid, scalable business change in an era of new possibilities. Every day platforms evolve, creators emerge, and communities are formed. A flywheel of change is being powered at the intersection of consumers, content, and technology. I am looking forward to partnering with our highly talented teams and driving that change & achieving growth and transformation in a way that serves our consumers and clients - it is the best time to work in media.”
Sonali has over 20 years of experience in management and media across industries and markets, including senior roles at Mindshare, PHD and MediaCom in multiple markets. She came back to the GroupM family in 2018 where she was leading the agency’s Google business in India and Southeast Asia as Senior Vice President, Client Services. In 2021, Sonali was elevated to MD of Essence India.
Both Navin and Sonali will be based out of Gurgaon and while Navin will report to Prasanth Kumar, CEO – GroupM South Asia and Rupert McPetrie, CEO – EssenceMediacom APAC, and Sonali will report into Navin. Both will continue to be a part of GroupM South Asia Exco.
Schbang appoints Kashyap Joshi as Executive Creative Director
Prior to this, Joshi was with Wunderman Thompson as Vice President and Senior Creative Director
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 5:37 PM | 2 min read
Schbang, the creative and technology transformation company, has appointed Kashyap Joshi as Executive Creative Director. Joshi brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, having worked in digital, direct, and mainlines with brands across sectors. He joins from Wunderman Thompson, where he was the Vice President and Senior Creative Director.
At AMFI, he worked with brands like Cello Pens, Johnson & Johnson, and Parag Milk foods. Having played an instrumental role in the marquee campaign, #MutualFundsSahiHai, Joshi is the recipient of many international and national awards like Effies, New York Festivals AME, Advertising Club Bombay, and more.
As it expands globally and in number, the 1000-talent-strong company, Schbang, continues to strengthen its senior leadership. Joshi's role at Schbang will be to trigger strategic and creative thinking that enables ideas to support this evolution in digital. He will work with Aditya Mehendale, National Creative Director, and Rayomand Patell, Chief Creative Office and Chief Integration officer.
Joshi said on his appointment, "We've all seen many agencies trying to integrate mainline with digital. Either by upscaling their people's skills or by acquisition. Few, if any, have come close to achieving this. However, the good news is that this integration is happening (more easily and effortlessly) from the digital side. Mainly because of their fluidity of thinking and functioning. Schbang is at the forefront of this evolution, and I'm very thankful they've given me the opportunity to be a part of it. I'm excited to see what lies ahead."
Aditya Mehendale, National Creative Director, commented on his joining, "Kashyap is a powerful creative force. In a world that has become obsessed with the glitz of treatment and packaging, Kashyap is the sort who is more interested in the insides of the bonnet. I see him becoming a serious contributor to the elevation of our craft by strengthening the insights we chase and the questions we ask.”
Infobip names Ben Lewis as Vice President of Marketing and Growth
Among Lewis' immediate tasks include launching Infobip's One Communications Platform brand positioning across all audiences and channels to drive awareness
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 11:29 AM | 3 min read
Global cloud communications platform Infobip has appointed Ben Lewis as Vice President of Marketing and Growth. Ben will lead Infobip's global marketing and growth function and is responsible for increasing the firm's market share and brand awareness to meet its ambitious growth targets. Taking a customer-centric approach, he will ensure Infobip is positioned as the full-stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform.
His immediate priorities include launching Infobip's One Communications Platform brand positioning across all audiences and channels to drive awareness. He will also enhance Infobip's customer marketing and growth capabilities by, for instance, introducing new initiatives such as account-based marketing. In addition, by bringing together the firm's marketing and growth teams globally, Ben will align all regions behind the same objective.
In the medium term, Ben will build Infobip's brand equity globally and drive greater engagement with its critical tier-one platform business customers. He will also ensure greater visibility for Infobip's self-service offer.
Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer at Infobip, said: "Infobip is focused on profitable growth, and the marketing and growth team is critical to our success. But to achieve that success, every team worldwide must be aligned and focused on the same objective. Combining the marketing and growth teams under Ben's new leadership unifies our end-to-end go-to-market functions from strategy to campaigns. Now everyone is focused on how they can help our customers succeed and, by doing so, how we can achieve ambitious profitable growth.
"Ben is an exceptional marketing leader with vast industry experience. What's more, having been with the firm for some time in understands our business inside out. At Infobip, we're committed to developing our people, helping them perform at their best and make the step up, which Ben exemplifies with this new appointment."
Overseeing a global team, Ben has significant experience in global omnichannel communications. He was previously VP of Strategic Commercial Innovation at Infobip. Before Infobip, Ben was Director of Revenue Operations at U.S. messaging heavyweight OpenMarket. Acquired by Infobip in 2020, Ben joined OpenMarket from a tech start-up in 2016. Following the acquisition of OpenMarket, Ben managed the transition of the sales and accounts teams, working closely with Infobip's executive team.
Ben Lewis, Vice President of Marketing and Growth at Infobip, said: "Having worked with Infobip and its executive team since its acquisition of OpenMarket, I've seen first-hand the breadth and depth of its people. Infobip has been hugely successful to date, and it has strong relationships with customers such as Microsoft and Adobe and partners like CRM platform HubSpot and workflow platform ServiceNow.
"With a more agile and collaborative approach, we can enhance that success and ensure Infobip achieves ambitious profitable growth. I'm looking forward to working with colleagues to ensure customers understand how our full stack communications infrastructure is so powerful that other providers run their platforms on it."
Russell Barrett bids adieu to BBH India
Himanshu Saxena COO & MD, BBH India will helm the agency’s leadership team
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 3:40 PM | 2 min read
BBH India, a Publicis Groupe agency has announced that Russell Barrett, CEO and CCO BBH India, will be moving on from the agency to pursue other opportunities Himanshu Saxena COO & MD, BBH India will helm the agency’s leadership team.
Barrett has been with BBH for 12 years and has been instrumental in making BBH India one of the most sought-after creative agencies, winning several accolades including Cannes Lions, One Show Pencils, Andy’s, Spikes, D&ADs and London Internationals.
Speaking about the announcement Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett, South Asia & Chairman BBH India said, “We would like to thank Russell for his invaluable contribution towards making BBH India the powerhouse it is today. He has laid down a very strong creative foundation and has been a fantastic partner to me in the time we’ve worked together. I wish him all the very best.
We are fortunate that we have a stellar team of business, creative and strategy leaders at BBH who continue to run our businesses, relentlessly chasing growth and living up to the black sheep creative reputation. We are in the process of finalizing the new creative leadership at BBH India and will be making our announcement soon.”
Said Russell Barrett "I’ve had a brilliant journey for almost 13 years at BBH. It’s always been about the people, starting with Sir John Hegarty as a mentor, to the chance to work with some of the most brilliant minds and the nicest people globally and in India. I can positively say that the agency today is in extremely capable and talented hands. I wish Dheeraj and Himanshu and the amazing teams at BBH the very best as I prepare for new beginnings in the new year."
ZMCL appoints Purushottam Vaishnava as an Additional Director
Last month, Vaishnava was named as Director of the company
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 3:24 PM | 1 min read
The board of directors of Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) has appointed Purushottam Vaishnava as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. The network informed the BSE that he is liable to retire by rotation, with effect from December 19, 2022.
Last month, Vaishnava was named as Director of the company.
Vaishnava, a seasoned professional of the media industry with an experience of over 20 years, has spent over two decades in journalism. His was earlier the Head of Cluster 2 Channels of Zee Media Corporation Limited, which consisted of various Hindi and regional news channels. Vaishnava holds B.Com (Hons) and M.Com degress from Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer.
Hisense India COO Rishi Tandon to move on
With Tandon exiting Hisense, the company now plans to rejig its top management
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 3:12 PM | 1 min read
Hisense, a consumer electronics and home appliances company, has decided to rejig its top management, with Chief Operating Officer Rishi Tandon moving on.
“Hisense India is now looking to ramp up its business operations, improve work environment, and empower local teams, to aggressively foray into the TV and other appliances business in 2023. This move is aligned with the company’s long-term strategy and objectives of accelerating growth and achieving a leadership position in the Indian TV and other appliances business. The brand is looking to expand its product portfolio and sales channels in India and will launch a series of new TV products in the coming year for Indian market,” the company said.
“As part of its global brand building strategy, Hisense is actively engaging in sports marketing to raise brand awareness. Over the years, Hisense has sponsored major sporting events and teams like the UEFA’s Euro 2016, the Australian Open, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Red Bull Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Germany’s FC Schalke 04. In 2018, Hisense announced its status as the sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and is also the official sponsor of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™,” they added.
Loco elevates Firasat Durrani & Chetan Dhembre to Co-founders
While Durrani is VP-Operations at present, Dhembre is the CTO
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 11:39 AM | 2 min read
Loco, esports and live game streaming platform, has announced the elevation of Firasat Durrani, currently VP, Operations, and Chetan Dhembre, currently CTO, to Co-founders of the company.
Firasat, who joined Loco in 2020 when it launched its live-streaming platform, has been leading Loco’s content supply and operations functions, from creator and content acquisition to publisher partnerships. Meanwhile, Chetan, who came on board in 2018, has built Loco’s best-in-class engineering team which has designed and delivered a seamless and cutting edge product for Loco’s users.
Commenting on the announcement, Durrani said, “New beginnings are always exciting and I am elated and honored to step into this new role as Co-founder at Loco. Loco has come a long way in the last two years from humble beginnings to becoming the world’s leading independent esports and live streaming platform, today. Having witnessed this incredible transition first hand, I am confident that our amazing team will continue to be trailblazers as we move forward leading and pushing the boundaries of gaming entertainment. With many exciting new developments in the pipeline, I look forward to what 2023 has in store for us.”
Expressing his views on his new role, Dhembre commented, “Having been part of Loco for over half a decade, I am honored to be named as the co-founder. I am proud of what we have achieved so far and am excited for the future. Loco has grown exponentially from its humble beginnings to becoming one of the most sought-after tech companies in the esports and live streaming space. Looking ahead, we plan to introduce cutting-edge technology and even more features on the platform for an effortless and unified user experience. With one of the most talented product and technology teams in the country, we are well-equipped to tackle any challenges that come our way.”
Commenting on the appointments, Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, Founders at Loco, said, “We are delighted to welcome Firasat and Chetan as co-founders for Loco. With their wealth of knowledge, expertise and extensive experience in their respective fields, 2023 will be an exciting time for the company. Their continued contribution has been integral to Loco’s growth. We are confident that in their new roles, they will be instrumental in taking Loco to the pinnacle of the esports and gaming streaming entertainment industry worldwide. These appointments demonstrate Loco's commitment to investing in and strengthening its leadership team and provide a promising foundation for its journey ahead.”
WhatsApp Pay India Head Vinay Choletti exits
Choletti was with the organisation for just over a year
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 10:11 AM | 1 min read
WhatsApp Pay's India Head Vinay Choletti has moved on.
He was with the organisation for just over a year.
Choletti was responsible for scaling WhatsApp Pay's commerce journeys.
He announced his exit with a social media post.
Prior to WhatsApp, Choletti was with Amazon for over 7 years. He was heading SMB Payments at Amazon Pay.
