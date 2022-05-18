Greaves Cotton names Sanjay Behl as CEO & Executive Director

Behl stepped down as CEO of Raymond Lifestyle Business in March 2020

Sanjay Behl has been appointed CEO and Executive Director of Greaves Cotton's Greaves Electric Mobility.

Behl will report to managing director and group CEO Nagesh Basavanhalli. He will be responsible for spearheading the growth of the electric mobility business at the company.

Behl stepped down as CEO of Raymond Lifestyle Business in March 2020.

He was the co-founder of Nextqore Inc and has held leadership positions in Reliance, Nokia and Hindustan Lever.

