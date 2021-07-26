40% surge in IOA's corporate sponsors: Report

The association has most recently onboarded Adani Group as one of its sponsors

Updated: Jul 26, 2021 10:09 AM
The Indian Olympics Association has reportedly seen a 40% surge in corporate sponsors in the wake of the Tokyo Olympics as compared to its 2016 numbers for the Rio Olympics. The association onboarded 13 sponsors and has most recently roped in Adani Group. 

With MPL as its principal sponsor, IOA has also onboarded Edelweiss, INOX Group and Nippon Paint as National Sponsors; Amul, Raymond and JSW Group as Partners; Raymond as its

Official Styling Sponsor. Herbalife, SFA Pvt Ltd have also been confirmed as two of the sponsors.

