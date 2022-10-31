Graphic India appoints Anshuman Misra as EVP & Country Head for India

Misra has in the past been CEO/Managing Director of major media brands such as Turner/WarnerMedia/BBC in India and Asia Pacific

Graphic India, a character entertainment company, has announced that veteran media executive Anshuman Misra has joined the company as EVP & Country Head for India.

In his new role, Misra will be working closely with global Founder & CEO, Sharad Devarajan to expand the company’s operations in the region across animation, live action and the metaverse, to further Graphic India’s mission of creating original Indian superheroes, mythological worlds, and character entertainment franchises, the company said.

Misra comes to Graphic India as a seasoned media professional with over two decades of experience as managing director/CEO of major media brands such as Turner/WarnerMedia/BBC in India and Asia Pacific. He launched global brands such as CNNI, BBC World, HBO, Cartoon Network in India and formed pioneering joint ventures such as Zee Turner and CNN IBN (now CNN18).

In 2015, Misra initiated, established and later exited a digital media business in Southeast Asia and more recently launched the kids’ influencer media brand, pocket.watch Inc., in Asia Pacific as its managing director for the region.

"I feel privileged to be associated with a dynamic company such as Graphic India with its clear goal to establish itself as the Indian superhero content company for home and abroad,” commented Misra. “I look forward to accomplishing that mission with the help of the super talent we have at Graphic India and with the guidance of our founder Sharad Devarajan."

“Anshuman Misra has a proven track record as a media leader who has established some of the most iconic brands and businesses in India. I am thrilled and honored to bring his wealth of experience to Graphic India as we expand our mission to create characters, heroes and stories that are uniquely Indian, but entertaining and inspiring to audiences around the world,” commented Devarajan. “India has the world’s largest youth population and its time it shared an equivalent portion of the annual $100 billion-dollar global character entertainment and licensing industry.”

