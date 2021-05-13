Graphic India & VerSe Innovation partner to launch 'Audio Comics'

Graphic India and VerSe Innovation, the parent company of DailyHunt which runs the short video app Josh, partnered to launch short-form video “Audio Comics” including 18 Days: The Mahabharata, and Graphic’s female super-heroine series, DevitoJosh’s millions of Indian users. Graphic India’s Audio Comics have already clocked 25 million views on the platform.

“DailyHunt’s incredible JOSH platform has quickly become one of the most embraced short-form digital video platforms for today’s youth market,” commented, Sharad Devarajan, Co-Founder of Graphic India. “We are thrilled to be working with them to pioneer a new comic book experience for millions of Indians across the country. With the support of Josh and other platforms in the country, Graphic India’s revolutionary ‘Audio Comics’ has now had over 150 million views across all platforms in India, sparking a new mobile comic book revolution. This is just the start of our new digital comics revolution for India and separately Graphic India will also be launching our new TOONSUTRA webtoons comic app platform later this summer.”

Graphic India will also be expanding their Audio Comics offering on Josh to include new languages beyond English and Hindi and introducing new comics and storylines.

Last month, Graphic India also announced they will be launching a new mobile comic webtoon platform called, TOONSUTRA, which will feature hundreds of static vertical scrolling comics from around the world available for the first time in Indian regional languages.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)