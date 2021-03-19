Graphic India to launch first webtoon comics app TOONSUTRA

The app will feature a wide range of content for audiences across superhero, fantasy, romance, sci-fi, Bollywood, mythology, action, and more

Graphic India, Indian character entertainment creator for superheroes and comics, announced the launch of a new business subsidiary, TOONSUTRA which will become the first webtoon comics platform for mobile devices exclusively for India for free download on both iOS and Android devices.

TOONSUTRA will launch in April to bring Indian audiences hundreds of high quality webtoon formatted comics optimized for mobile devices. The new platform will release new free stories every day from groundbreaking creators and storytellers in India as well as top global comics made available in India and in Hindi and other regional languages for the very first time.

The TOONSUTRA app will feature a wide range of content for audiences across superhero, fantasy, romance, sci-fi, Bollywood, mythology, action, and more.

“TOONSUTRA will become India’s new storytelling home for disruptive creators across the country to experiment, innovate and create engaging webtoon comic stories for the world,” Graphic India Co-Founder, Sharad Devarajan commented. “Webtoon platforms have become an explosive phenomenon across Asia with top webtoon apps cumulatively reaching over 70 million monthly users and over a 100 billion views a year. For the first time, we want to make a webtoon app dedicated for Indians and spark a mobile webcomic revolution.”

In addition to comics from around the world, the platform will showcase and promote emerging rising star creators across India and give them a home to tell their stories. Using the medium of comics and webtoons these new voices can express every type of genre and story all with the support, guidance and expertise of TOONSUTRA’s team to make it easy to collaborate with other creators, develop ideas and make those stories a reality.

In addition to showcasing breakthrough Indian talents, TOONSUTRA will also offer users exclusive original webcomics based on some of the country’s biggest hit properties in Film and TV such as the mega-blockbuster film, Baahubali and the recent animated hit streaming series, The Legend of Hanuman; as well as new original webtoon comics based on Chakra The Invincible, the Indian superhero created by the legendary, Stan Lee and Graphic India Co-Founder, Sharad Devarajan.

Graphic India’s large library of comics will also be adapted into the vertical scroll webtoon reading format bringing their hit properties including, 18 Days: The Mahabharata; the female super-heroine series, Devi created by filmmaker, Shekhar Kapur as well as other Indian webcomics including, The Sadhu, Mistry P.I., Shadow Tiger, Unholi, Reincarnation Man, Shikari Force, The Mighty Yeti, Dragonfly, Avatarex Destroyer of Darkness, and many more.

In addition to Indian content, the TOONSUTRA app will feature some of the biggest international superhero comics from leading US publisher, Valiant Entertainment bringing their hit characters Bloodshot, Shadowman, X-O Manowar, Harbinger, Archer & Armstrong, Ninjak, Rai and more to Indian audiences in Hindi for the first time.

The TOONSUTRA platform is the culmination of Graphic India’s years of helping to transform the comic experience for India’s mobile revolution. In addition to webtoon comics that will be on TOONSUTRA, Graphic India’s short form video formatted Audio Comics and Motion Comics have already broken over 150 million cumulative views across third party platforms.

