Grapes elevates Shradha Agarwal as CEO

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Grapes, an Integrated-marketing agency, announced the appointment of Shradha Agarwal as the Chief Executive Officer. She will be based out of the agency’s headquarter in Delhi and will manage the overall business and operations of the company. Agarwal takes the baton from Himanshu Arya, who will move to a more strategic role within Grapes.

Agarwal’s role will be instrumental in leading and expanding the business for the company while overseeing the overall operations, across its three offices in India – Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. Having over a decade of experience, she has a deep understanding of providing strategic direction, and end-to-end solutions to clients.

Speaking on the appointment, Himanshu Arya, Founder, Grapes, said, “In 2015, Shradha joined me and we launched Grapes Digital, now Grapes, and since then there has been no looking back. She has been key to the agency’s success. While leading the strategic planning function at Grapes, she has also been instrumental in laying down goals and the approach to both business and culture. Today our 200+ Grapes family comprises agile, eager and passionate performers. With Shradha taking the lead, her dedication and commitment will take us closer to the target of becoming a 500+ member strong team that will deliver path breaking creative solutions to drive huge impact for our clients.”

Talking about her plans for Grapes, Agarwal said: “I am thrilled and excited with my new role. I look forward to embarking on my journey as the CEO and taking Grapes forward to new successes. Together with my amazing team of young achievers, I hope to deliver more path-breaking solutions and deliver immense value to our clients.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)