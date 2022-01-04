Gozoop Group elevates Ahmed Aftab Naqvi as Global CEO

Gozoop has announced the elevation of Co-founder Ahmed Aftab Naqvi as the group’s Global CEO from his current role as CEO of India.

In his new role, Naqvi will now lead operations in the Middle East region while overseeing the India business. Additionally, he will continue to diversify Gozoop’s service offerings, enable strategic acquisitions and identify new markets to further the group’s international expansion. This announcement comes at a time when Gozoop is on track to consolidate its standing as one of India’s largest independent homegrown global advertising groups.

Gozoop India currently works with brands such as Dell, Bisleri, Taj Hotels, Saint Gobain, Tata Steel, GNC while GOZOOP Middle East has an impressive array of clientele including Mashreq UAE, Mashreq Egypt, Emirates Cricket, Oman Cricket, PureGold and has earlier worked with brands like Tim Hortons Coffee, Swarovski, Ajmal Perfumes, OYO Middle East, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, VOX Cinemas, SOUQ.com and Khaleej Times among others.

Congratulating Ahmed, Rohan Bhansali, Chairman, Gozoop Group said, “Ahmed’s elevation as our Global CEO is well-deserved. His love for all things creative, his diverse expanse of knowledge and his growth-oriented mindset leave me ever confident of GOZOOP’s bright future. We have built a team of incredible people at GOZOOP who will further shine under Ahmed’s leadership.”

Dushyant Bhatia, Co-founder & Managing Director, Gozoop Middle East further added, “We are in the midst of a very exciting phase and Ahmed’s understanding of the global advertising and marketing landscape is remarkable, making him a perfect fit to lead our next wave of growth. GOZOOP Middle East has been significant for the group’s success outside India and will play a critical role going forward. With GOZOOP Middle East now under Ahmed’s aegis, we are confident of accelerating growth by diversifying our existing offerings in the region and beyond. Ahmed’s leadership outlook, creative mindset and plans will help the group soar to greater heights.”

Speaking on his elevation, Ahmed said “From scaling global brands to accelerating startups that have become unicorns today, GOZOOP has been at the forefront of new-age marketing since 2008 — pioneering trends that have shaped the industry. With a strategic roadmap in place, I look forward to working with the leadership teams in both India and the Middle East as we embark on our next phase of growth.”

Ahmed’s contribution to the growth of Gozoop and the industry at large has been significant. It is under his leadership that GOZOOP has won mandates and come up with award-winning work for prestigious brands such as Dell, Taj Hotels, Bisleri, Tata Steel, Saint Gobain, Asian Paints, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mahindra, GNC, Finolex and Viacom18 among others, the company said.

