GOZOOP appoints Samrat Bedi as CEO, India

GOZOOP Group, an independent marketing group announces the appointment of Samrat Bedi as Chief Executive Officer of GOZOOP Group in India. Samrat, in his new role, will spearhead GOZOOP’s business operations and leadership team in India.

Samrat formerly led Ogilvy’s 82.5 Communications as President and brings to GOZOOP over two decades of rich experience and industry understanding. His success in building brands with an integrated approach will reinforce GOZOOP’s proposition to help brands build deeper relationships in a connected world.

Samrat will be responsible for carrying forward GOZOOP’s legacy of helping brands achieve scale and success via a holistic communication approach. Samrat will be based in Mumbai and will report to the board of GOZOOP Group.

Speaking on his new role, Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group said, “I am elated to take ahead the legacy that Ahmed and Rohan have built over the years. Their deep understanding about brands and businesses in a modern age has helped build GOZOOP be the independent and homegrown integrated agency it is today. I look forward to working with a group of passionate leaders at GOZOOP to build brands of the future and create work that will be outstanding.”

Speaking on the appointment of Samrat Bedi as CEO (India), Rohan Bhansali, Chairman & Co-founder, GOZOOP Group said, “In Samrat we have a rare blend of a leader who has a strong growth orientation and a spirited people-first approach. Samrat is a leader who we believe will drive GOZOOP India’s vision. I am confident that his experience and leadership in nurturing brands, teams and creative minds will take GOZOOP forward on its glorious journey.”

Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-founder, GOZOOP Group said, “GOZOOP is known to have redefined the agency model for a connected world, where digital and traditional advertising work seamlessly under one roof. Samrat’s unique skill sets and experience will not just consolidate that position but keep redefining it. Samrat’s unique skill sets and experience will not just consolidate that position but keep redefining it as we build GOZOOP into a creative powerhouse.”

Samrat has successfully launched and grown brands like Bisleri, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, Piaggio Vehicles - Vespa & Aprilia, Indian Premier League (IPL), Indian Super League (ISL), Cadbury Bournville, Cadbury Silk, PayPal, Mattel (Barbie and Fisher-Price), Taj Hotels, Tata Sky, Cipla, World Gold Council, among others. He has also received several awards for conceptualizing and executing integrated campaigns.

GOZOOP Group recently announced elevation of Ahmed Aftab Naqvi as Global CEO to lead operations in the Middle-East region while overseeing the India business. He will look to further diversify the company's service offerings, enable strategic acquisitions and identify new markets to further strengthen the group’s international expansion.

GOZOOP India currently works with brands such as Dell, Bisleri, Taj Hotels, Saint-Gobain, Tata Steel to name a few.

