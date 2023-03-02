In 2018, he was honoured amongst ‘100 Smartest Digital Marketing Leaders’ by World Digital Marketing Congress. During his career, he has steered some of the most awarded and memorable advertising & integrated PR campaigns which have been recognised at Cannes, Spikes Asia, Effies, ADMA, PR Week, Sabre, and WARC.
Google's Sapna Chadha elevated to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier
In her new role, Chadha will lead the business growth, strategy, and operations in this region
Sapna Chadha has been elevated to Vice President of Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier division. In the new role, Chadha will lead Google's business growth, strategy, and operations in this dynamic region within Asia Pacific. She was previously the vice president of marketing for Southeast Asia and India. Chadha made the announcement through a LinkedIn post. “I'm delighted to announce my new appointment as Vice President for Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier. In this role, I will lead our business growth, strategy, and operations in this dynamic region within Asia Pacific”, she said in the post.
“This region which we affectionately call “SEAS” internally has not only become home for me, but it has captured me just as Jacques Cousteau says - “The sea, once it casts its spell upon a man, can never be shaken off”. Both Southeast Asia and the South Asia Frontier are home to some of the world's most innovative and entrepreneurial people, businesses and advertisers, and I'm incredibly excited to lead our team and help businesses thrive in this digital decade”, the post further read.
Chadha joined Google in India and was promoted to vice president of marketing for India and Southeast Asia in 2021. Prior to joining Google, Chadha was in consulting at Deloitte and has held senior management roles at American Express in the US and India.
Sunil Wuthoo joins COM4 Global Inc. as VP, Business Strategy
He was formerly the Business Director & Publisher at Worldwide Media Pvt. Ltd.
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 11:53 AM | 2 min read
Sunil Wuthoo, former Business Director & Publisher at Worldwide Media Pvt. Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of Bennett Coleman & Co (BCCL) has joined COM4 Global Inc. in their US office, as Vice President Business Strategy. In his new role, he will take up the responsibility of Business Strategy, Alliance & Partnerships, Marketing to drive growth and strengthen its foothold in the global markets. In the past, he has engaged with business leaders of global partners across Europe & US in Partnership Structuring, business opportunities, Solution Definition, Solution Development, and GTM activities. Sunil will leverage his experience and strength of business strategy to accelerate growth at COM4 Global Inc.
Sunil brings over 25 years’ of experience in handling P&Ls. Prior to his new role, he has been with The Times Group for about 17 years holding various leadership positions and the last 9 years with P&L responsibility. Before joining the Times Group, he was associated with companies like DNA, Walt Disney, Modi Enterprises & ABP Ltd.
Speaking about his appointment, Sunil shared, “I am delighted to be part of COM4 Global a leading UKG Pro technical services provider that stands committed to its purpose of being people oriented. I feel fortunate to be surrounded by a tremendous team of professionals who are dedicated to creating seamless experiences for people across several industry verticals and look forward to extending COM4’s footprints beyond North America.”
Sunil in his former role has been a part of the leadership team that was instrumental in pivoting the company from Magazine Publishing to Largest Lifestyle, Platform Agnostic Content Creating Company (Print, TV, Digital, Radio & OOH). He also created India’s first ever curated design & art show- D/code. He will now step forward in the direction of accelerating growth with his business acumen at COM4 Global Inc.
TBWA\India hires Ranjeev Vij as MD, Nissan United 3.0
Vij joins from Adfactors PR
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 11:26 AM | 2 min read
TBWA\India has announced the appointment of Ranjeev Vij as Managing Director, Nissan United 3.0 and executive director north.
In his new role, Vij will work towards elevating the impact of the Nissan United team and driving the growth strategy for the agency.
Govind Pandey, Chief Executive Officer at TBWA\India, said, “Having someone with Ranjeev’s unique blend of expertise in the intersection of consumer experience, technology, data, and design will only further accelerate our ambition to be the leader in total brand experience and disruptive thinking.
Vij joined TBWA from Adfactors PR where he was heading digital-first integrated creative mandates. He played a crucial role in scaling up the agency's digital practice.
Vij said, “There is no question the world is changing, the speed at which this change is taking place is extraordinary. To be successful, brands must disrupt the status quo through their ability to harness creativity, data, design, technology, experience, commerce, and advertising. To be able to do all of this at The Disruption Company, an agency that views Disruption as an antidote to incrementalism and transformational for exponential growth is exciting. I look forward to utilising my diverse experience and propelling our clients’ business forward.”
With over two and a half decades of experience in the United Kingdom and India, Vij has worked across agencies, consultancies, and start-ups, with stints at Ogilvy, Zeno, Cognizant, McCann, BBDO, Rediffusion and Lowe.
Previously, he launched Proximity (the digital, data and CRM arm of BBDO Worldwide in India, and set up the Digital Marketing and Business Unit for Cognizant in the UK.
In the past, he has worked on brands in India and Europe, such as Airtel, Coca-Cola, General Motors, Quaker, 7UP, Aviva, Dabur, Barclays, Visa, McCain, Levis, and Arcadia, to name a few.
Neil Barman moves on from Yellow.ai as Chief Growth Officer
Barman joined Yellow.ai in 2018 as SVP of Growth
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Yellow.ai's Neil Barman has announced his decision to step down from his post as Chief Growth Officer. He shared the news of his departure through a LinkedIn post.
He wrote: "Great is the art of beginning, but greater is the art of ending. I have hung my boots and decided to move on from my role as Chief Growth Officer at Yellow.ai ... as I reflect on my journey... I can't help but be proud and mushy about the entire journey... what a ride we had! Thanks to each and every member of the #yellowtribe who made it happen. Growing the company 50X... A, B, C of fundraising... from India to the globe... I am sorry but I can't script my memories all here... here's a minor efforts to thank most of you who have lived it with me throughout the years ..."
Barman joined Yellow.ai in 2018 as SVP of Growth. He was elevated to Chief Growth Officer in 2019.
At Yellow.ai, he led the growth function globally for the company. He was one of the founding members of the Sales Enablement Society in India and Malaysia. He also served on the advisory board for multiple Indian, Malaysian and US startups. Barman is also a Saas investor.
He has over two decades of experience in Saas and direct-to-customer sales. He also has business leadership experience in managing sales, marketing and account management functions in IT Services or IT products environment .
Kotak brings on board Unilever veteran Rohit Bhasin as Chief Marketing Officer
Bhasin brings over two decades of experience in building consumer brands in India and several Asian markets
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 6:09 PM | 2 min read
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. has announced the joining of Rohit Bhasin as President and Chief Marketing Officer to lead the Bank’s Marketing, Corporate Communication & Media initiatives. A veteran from Unilever, Rohit brings over two decades of experience in building iconic consumer brands in India and several Asian markets.
“Rohit is considered a digital evangelist with a successful track record of scaling large, complex global consumer businesses and setting up high growth businesses from simple initiatives. In his last stint as Global Brand Vice President of Ponds, he was instrumental in leading the digital transformation journey through data driven and influencer marketing to build a strong appeal with younger consumers,” the company said.
Shanti Ekambaram, Whole Time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank said “Rohit joins us at a pivotal time in our journey as a customer centric, digital-first bank, underpinned by three pillars of customer, technology and talent. We are happy to have him join our vibrant Kotak leadership team and take on the responsibility of driving a purpose-driven brand strategy that will embrace our values yet adapt to newer times.”
Rohit Bhasin, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank said “I am excited to join Kotak as it embraces change with customer centricity as a strategic pillar. I look forward to working with the team and enhance the bank’s identity through new age and digital story telling.”
Rohit has won multiple advertising awards at Cannes, Effies, London International Awards, Asia Ciclope festival and Spikes Asia. He is an engineer in Computer Science from Delhi College of Engineering & an alumni of Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi. He is married to Shefali, a seasoned digital strategist, and has twin daughters who are enthusiastic national cricket players.
Mousumi Mishra to head consumer marketing for ShareChat and Moj
Mishra was previously leading the content strategy and music partnerships for Moj
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 5:01 PM | 2 min read
ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt. Ltd.) today announced that Mousumi Mishra would take on the role of leading Consumer Marketing for ShareChat and Moj.
With over nine years of multi-discipline experience in the media industry, Mousumi was previously leading the content strategy and music partnerships for Moj, where she launched and scaled Moj Live and worked on building the creator ecosystem. Before joining ShareChat, Mousumi worked in various marketing roles at large media conglomerates, including Disney-Star and Zee Entertainment, where she played an instrumental role in launching category-leading brands like Star Bharat, ZEE Picchar & Hotstar and re-branding of Star Plus.
In her new role, Mishra would lead brand strategy and management, social media management, and consumer research for both brands.
Commenting on the elevation, Manohar Singh Charan, CFO, ShareChat and Moj, said, “Mousumi’s outstanding previous stints in various roles within the company and playing active part in scaling of Moj platform gives her a granular understanding of our brands and makes her an incredible fit to steer our consumer marketing efforts. I am confident that with her extensive knowledge and experience she will take both brands to the next level. I am excited to see her take on a larger role at the company, and believe she will produce exceptional results, as she continues to grow with the company.”
Speaking on her new role, Mousumi Mishra, Head of Consumer Marketing, ShareChat & Moj, said, “After having contributed to the development of multiple business units at Moj, including Moj Live, I am thrilled to embark on this new role within the company. I am looking forward to this opportunity of playing a significant part in the growth of our brands, as we build India's leading social media and short video platforms.”
Animeta strengthens leadership with key hires from Google, Meta and Viacom
Vipasha Joshi has been roped in as COO, and Krishna Desai as CPO. Biswamitra “Vishu” Ray will look after branded content and creator projects at Animeta
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 1:40 PM | 3 min read
Animeta, the creator tech company recently launched by former Cosmos-Maya CEO Anish Mehta, today announced several strategic hires. The new leadership team brings together seasoned professionals from the most innovative and influential tech and media companies in the world, positioning the startup for large-scale success in the Asian creator space.
The new appointees include Vipasha Joshi as COO, Krishna Desai, as CPO and Biswamitra “Vishu” Ray who will look after branded content and creator projects at Animeta. These appointments follow the recent announcement of Devdatta Potnis as its CEO, who was previously with Cosmos Maya and Viacom.
In his role as CEO, Devdatta Potnis is responsible for growth, scalability and building a robust team at Animeta. Most recently, Potnis was the chief growth officer at Indian animation studio Cosmos-Maya, where he was instrumental in commissioning content deals worth $100+ million and growing the team from 30 members to over 1,000.
“Our AI-powered platform will provide talented creators with multi-platform monetization opportunities while increasing their communities in regional and international markets. I am glad that we have a stellar team with the right and relevant experiences to accomplish this.”
Among the new appointees, Vipasha will lead creator growth and content strategy at Animeta across all major verticals, languages and regions. Joshi’s experience includes eight years as head of diversity at Google India, and stints at Dentsu and Jellysmack, where she developed the creator program in APAC and grew creator revenue fivefold across multiple platforms.
“Animeta offers holistic, all-encompassing, sustainable growth for our creator partners, and I am happy to make a meaningful difference in the creators’ lives,” said Joshi.
On the product side, Chief Product Officer and Data Scientist Krishna Desai will oversee the development of Animeta’s AI-powered platform to provide data and business intelligence to drive the company’s operations. A media expert with over 22 years of experience in the television and media industries, Desai has built data-driven plans for leading multinationals, including WPP and WarnerMedia, where he held the position of network head.
“I am excited to build an AI-powered tech product that has the potential to change the lives of millions of social content creators across the world and bring about a paradigm shift in the industry", said Desai.
Rounding out the new leadership team, Biswamitra “Vishu” Ray will serve as SVP of branded content and creator projects, focusing on superstar creator growth and partnerships. Ray previously spent eight years at Meta, where he led creator strategy for Facebook and Instagram in India and managed the platforms’ relationships with the country’s most followed and talented creators.
“I’m fortunate that my creator friends perceive me as an ‘enabler,’” said Ray. “With my role at Animeta, I intend to do exactly that — enable more opportunities for creators and bring about a holistic, concerted effort which will lead to their sustained, scalable, well-rounded growth.”
Alfa Wang named Oppo India President
Wang will be leading business strategy and the company’s Make in India initiative
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 12:41 PM | 1 min read
Oppo India has appointed Alfa Wang as President, as per media reports.
Wang will be leading the company's business strategy and its Make in India initiative.
Wang has been with the company since 2017.
He has also worked on several manufacturing projects.
