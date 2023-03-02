Google's Sapna Chadha elevated to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

Sapna Chadha has been elevated to Vice President of Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier division. In the new role, Chadha will lead Google's business growth, strategy, and operations in this dynamic region within Asia Pacific. She was previously the vice president of marketing for Southeast Asia and India. Chadha made the announcement through a LinkedIn post. “I'm delighted to announce my new appointment as Vice President for Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier. In this role, I will lead our business growth, strategy, and operations in this dynamic region within Asia Pacific”, she said in the post.

“This region which we affectionately call “SEAS” internally has not only become home for me, but it has captured me just as Jacques Cousteau says - “The sea, once it casts its spell upon a man, can never be shaken off”. Both Southeast Asia and the South Asia Frontier are home to some of the world's most innovative and entrepreneurial people, businesses and advertisers, and I'm incredibly excited to lead our team and help businesses thrive in this digital decade”, the post further read.

Chadha joined Google in India and was promoted to vice president of marketing for India and Southeast Asia in 2021. Prior to joining Google, Chadha was in consulting at Deloitte and has held senior management roles at American Express in the US and India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)