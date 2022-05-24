Google Cloud's Surbhi Agarwal roped in as SVP - Global Marketing of Yellow.ai

Yellow.ai, a next-gen Total Experience (TX) automation platform, today announced the appointment of Surbhi Agarwal, as its Senior Vice President (SVP) of Global Marketing.

Surbhi joins Yellow.ai from Google Cloud, where she led product and solution marketing for Data Analytics and Cloud AI portfolio, including Contact Center AI. She comes with over two decades of leadership across product life cycle management, sales enablement, product marketing and product led growth in early-stage start-ups and large enterprises. Surbhi has also run product management and corporate strategy at Intel Corporation and McAfee.

Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-founder, Yellow.ai, said, “We are thrilled to bring Surbhi onboard at Yellow.ai as part of our executive team. This is a crucial appointment for us, at a time when we are sharpening our global strategy as a Total Experience (TX) solutions provider. As we scale our operations and expand our capabilities, Surbhi’s leadership will augment our efforts towards defining our brand and driving revenue. We look forward to her leadership and believe her experiences with global industry leaders will be invaluable as we grow across markets.”

In this role, Surbhi will be managing all of the marketing initiatives for Yellow.ai across geographies to grow business in the US, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Pacific regions. Based out of the San Francisco bay area, she will be actively expanding the company’s global footprint by building a highly impactful go-to-market team that would strengthen Yellow.ai’s position in the market.

Speaking on her appointment, Surbhi said, “Yellow.ai is at a pivotal point of entering new geographies with its proven product capabilities, making this a very exciting time to join the executive team. With Yellow.ai’s driven culture, differentiated offerings, leadership and market potential, I believe the company is strongly positioned to define and lead the Conversational AI space. I look forward to building the best-in-class marketing organization at Yellow.ai to increase our market share and achieve new heights.”

With over 800 employees globally, Yellow.ai continues to hire talent across sales, marketing, product and engineering. The company is growing at a fast pace and was recently recognized in the first ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms, providing strong validation of its platform capabilities, and the disruption Yellow.ai is bringing to the Conversational AI market.

