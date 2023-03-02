Neil Barman moves on from Yellow.ai as Chief Growth Officer
Yellow.ai's Neil Barman has announced his decision to step down from his post as Chief Growth Officer. He shared the news of his departure through a LinkedIn post.
He wrote: "Great is the art of beginning, but greater is the art of ending. I have hung my boots and decided to move on from my role as Chief Growth Officer at Yellow.ai ... as I reflect on my journey... I can't help but be proud and mushy about the entire journey... what a ride we had! Thanks to each and every member of the #yellowtribe who made it happen. Growing the company 50X... A, B, C of fundraising... from India to the globe... I am sorry but I can't script my memories all here... here's a minor efforts to thank most of you who have lived it with me throughout the years ..."
Barman joined Yellow.ai in 2018 as SVP of Growth. He was elevated to Chief Growth Officer in 2019.
At Yellow.ai, he led the growth function globally for the company. He was one of the founding members of the Sales Enablement Society in India and Malaysia. He also served on the advisory board for multiple Indian, Malaysian and US startups. Barman is also a Saas investor.
He has over two decades of experience in Saas and direct-to-customer sales. He also has business leadership experience in managing sales, marketing and account management functions in IT Services or IT products environment .
Kotak brings on board Unilever veteran Rohit Bhasin as Chief Marketing Officer
Bhasin brings over two decades of experience in building consumer brands in India and several Asian markets
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 6:09 PM | 2 min read
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. has announced the joining of Rohit Bhasin as President and Chief Marketing Officer to lead the Bank’s Marketing, Corporate Communication & Media initiatives. A veteran from Unilever, Rohit brings over two decades of experience in building iconic consumer brands in India and several Asian markets.
“Rohit is considered a digital evangelist with a successful track record of scaling large, complex global consumer businesses and setting up high growth businesses from simple initiatives. In his last stint as Global Brand Vice President of Ponds, he was instrumental in leading the digital transformation journey through data driven and influencer marketing to build a strong appeal with younger consumers,” the company said.
Shanti Ekambaram, Whole Time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank said “Rohit joins us at a pivotal time in our journey as a customer centric, digital-first bank, underpinned by three pillars of customer, technology and talent. We are happy to have him join our vibrant Kotak leadership team and take on the responsibility of driving a purpose-driven brand strategy that will embrace our values yet adapt to newer times.”
Rohit Bhasin, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank said “I am excited to join Kotak as it embraces change with customer centricity as a strategic pillar. I look forward to working with the team and enhance the bank’s identity through new age and digital story telling.”
Rohit has won multiple advertising awards at Cannes, Effies, London International Awards, Asia Ciclope festival and Spikes Asia. He is an engineer in Computer Science from Delhi College of Engineering & an alumni of Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi. He is married to Shefali, a seasoned digital strategist, and has twin daughters who are enthusiastic national cricket players.
Mousumi Mishra to head consumer marketing for ShareChat and Moj
Mishra was previously leading the content strategy and music partnerships for Moj
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 5:01 PM | 2 min read
ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt. Ltd.) today announced that Mousumi Mishra would take on the role of leading Consumer Marketing for ShareChat and Moj.
With over nine years of multi-discipline experience in the media industry, Mousumi was previously leading the content strategy and music partnerships for Moj, where she launched and scaled Moj Live and worked on building the creator ecosystem. Before joining ShareChat, Mousumi worked in various marketing roles at large media conglomerates, including Disney-Star and Zee Entertainment, where she played an instrumental role in launching category-leading brands like Star Bharat, ZEE Picchar & Hotstar and re-branding of Star Plus.
In her new role, Mishra would lead brand strategy and management, social media management, and consumer research for both brands.
Commenting on the elevation, Manohar Singh Charan, CFO, ShareChat and Moj, said, “Mousumi’s outstanding previous stints in various roles within the company and playing active part in scaling of Moj platform gives her a granular understanding of our brands and makes her an incredible fit to steer our consumer marketing efforts. I am confident that with her extensive knowledge and experience she will take both brands to the next level. I am excited to see her take on a larger role at the company, and believe she will produce exceptional results, as she continues to grow with the company.”
Speaking on her new role, Mousumi Mishra, Head of Consumer Marketing, ShareChat & Moj, said, “After having contributed to the development of multiple business units at Moj, including Moj Live, I am thrilled to embark on this new role within the company. I am looking forward to this opportunity of playing a significant part in the growth of our brands, as we build India's leading social media and short video platforms.”
Animeta strengthens leadership with key hires from Google, Meta and Viacom
Vipasha Joshi has been roped in as COO, and Krishna Desai as CPO. Biswamitra “Vishu” Ray will look after branded content and creator projects at Animeta
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 1:40 PM | 3 min read
Animeta, the creator tech company recently launched by former Cosmos-Maya CEO Anish Mehta, today announced several strategic hires. The new leadership team brings together seasoned professionals from the most innovative and influential tech and media companies in the world, positioning the startup for large-scale success in the Asian creator space.
The new appointees include Vipasha Joshi as COO, Krishna Desai, as CPO and Biswamitra “Vishu” Ray who will look after branded content and creator projects at Animeta. These appointments follow the recent announcement of Devdatta Potnis as its CEO, who was previously with Cosmos Maya and Viacom.
In his role as CEO, Devdatta Potnis is responsible for growth, scalability and building a robust team at Animeta. Most recently, Potnis was the chief growth officer at Indian animation studio Cosmos-Maya, where he was instrumental in commissioning content deals worth $100+ million and growing the team from 30 members to over 1,000.
“Our AI-powered platform will provide talented creators with multi-platform monetization opportunities while increasing their communities in regional and international markets. I am glad that we have a stellar team with the right and relevant experiences to accomplish this.”
Among the new appointees, Vipasha will lead creator growth and content strategy at Animeta across all major verticals, languages and regions. Joshi’s experience includes eight years as head of diversity at Google India, and stints at Dentsu and Jellysmack, where she developed the creator program in APAC and grew creator revenue fivefold across multiple platforms.
“Animeta offers holistic, all-encompassing, sustainable growth for our creator partners, and I am happy to make a meaningful difference in the creators’ lives,” said Joshi.
On the product side, Chief Product Officer and Data Scientist Krishna Desai will oversee the development of Animeta’s AI-powered platform to provide data and business intelligence to drive the company’s operations. A media expert with over 22 years of experience in the television and media industries, Desai has built data-driven plans for leading multinationals, including WPP and WarnerMedia, where he held the position of network head.
“I am excited to build an AI-powered tech product that has the potential to change the lives of millions of social content creators across the world and bring about a paradigm shift in the industry", said Desai.
Rounding out the new leadership team, Biswamitra “Vishu” Ray will serve as SVP of branded content and creator projects, focusing on superstar creator growth and partnerships. Ray previously spent eight years at Meta, where he led creator strategy for Facebook and Instagram in India and managed the platforms’ relationships with the country’s most followed and talented creators.
“I’m fortunate that my creator friends perceive me as an ‘enabler,’” said Ray. “With my role at Animeta, I intend to do exactly that — enable more opportunities for creators and bring about a holistic, concerted effort which will lead to their sustained, scalable, well-rounded growth.”
Alfa Wang named Oppo India President
Wang will be leading business strategy and the company’s Make in India initiative
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 12:41 PM | 1 min read
Oppo India has appointed Alfa Wang as President, as per media reports.
Wang will be leading the company's business strategy and its Make in India initiative.
Wang has been with the company since 2017.
He has also worked on several manufacturing projects.
Rajan Bansal named Business Head of Adani Digital Labs
Prior to this, Bansal was with Airtel for 8 years, leading the Growth Marketing function
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 11:11 AM | 1 min read
Rajan Bansal has been appointed Business Head of Adani Digital Labs.
Prior to this, Bansal was with Airtel for 8 years, spearheading the Growth Marketing function.
He was been instrumental in driving digital growth across Airtel B2C lines of business spanning from acquisitions, payments and app user base. Bansal founded the Growth team at Airtel in 2019 to drive digital adoption of Airtel B2C products.
In his early years, Bansal has worked with Deloitte, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries.
With overall 15 years of experience, he brings strong expertise in Digital, Marketing, Pricing and Strategy.
In his new role, he will be based out of Gurgaon.
IKEA India ropes in Elena Pogosova as Country Commercial Manager
She will be reporting to Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO, IKEA India
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 11:07 AM | 1 min read
IKEA has appointed Elena Pogosova as its Country Commercial Manager for the India business.
Elena will be part of the country management team at IKEA India and will report to Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO, IKEA India.
She comes with more than 20 years of experience in the commercial real estate business and was working in the real estate and property management business with leading American developer Hines, before joining the Ingka group in 2010. In her 13+ years with the Ingka Group, she has held various positions including Operations, Deputy Country Property Manager, Country Facility Manager, Regional Centre Manager for INGKA Centres Russia and Market Area Manager for IKEA Retail Russia.
Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO IKEA India says, “We are on an exciting journey, building a purposeful and profitable brand in this country full of opportunities and challenges. With her competence and leadership, we are confident that she will be a strong contributor to creating the future for IKEA in India. We are all very much looking forward to having her here. A warm welcome to IKEA India.”
BBH India names Parixit Bhattacharya as Chief Creative Officer
Bhattacharya has over 22 years of experience in the domain
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 9:49 AM | 2 min read
BBH India has announced the appointment of Parixit Bhattacharya as Chief Creative Officer.
In a career spanning over 22 years, Parixit has worked with some of the biggest agencies, including Leo Burnett, Lowe, Fallon, JWT and Y&R in Mumbai, Singapore and Dubai.
Speaking about the announcement, Dheeraj Sinha, Chairman, BBH India said “We are very excited to welcome Parixit as part of the BBH India leadership team. Parixit is a modern creative thinker and his work speaks for itself. His passion for delivering transformational work powered by creativity and his leadership skills made him perfect choice to take helm of the agency’s creative product. I look forward to working together and chart the next phase of BBH India’s success story, taking the BBH black sheep and zag philosophy to newer heights.”
On his appointment, Parixit says, “I have pretty much manifested this gig. So, I will do my best and a half to build on the virtues of BBH India and add what’s needed to become a prolific creative company. I look forward to making a place of fun that creates objects of desire in all mediums relevant to our audiences and brands. I am incredibly energised to work with the incisive and purposeful Dheeraj (who also cracks me up every time I speak to him) and the rest of the leadership team made up of astute practitioners of advertising including the immensely wise Himanshu. I begin at BBH with love, reverence, and a sense of magic.”
