‘Bournvita’s mental health campaign touched 1.5M parents through WhatsApp chatbot’

At IMA 2021, Amit Rathi, VP Global lead, agency lead and strategy, Yellow.ai., shared how Bournvita leveraged Yellow.Ai’s automation capabilities to drive conversation around children mental health

WhatsApp chatbot is an extremely effective platform for brands to reach out to their consumers as it is cost effective and scalable to masses, says Amit Rathi, VP Global lead, agency lead and strategy, Yellow.ai.

Rathi along with Harsha Vardhan Desireddy, Client Partner, Wavemaker, was speaking at Indian Marketing Awards 2021, organised by exchange4media on Monday. They shared insights on ‘How Bournvita Leveraged Yellow.Ai’s automation capabilities to drive conversation around children mental health’.

Rathi explained how their WhatsApp chatbot platform, integrated with Bournvita’s ‘GetTheMessage’ campaign, provided children and their parents a platform to discuss mental health issues & seek guidance from experts in privacy.

Cadbury Bournvita last year rolled out #GetTheMessage, a digital-first campaign aimed at raising awareness around kids’ mental and emotional well-being and partnering with parents in this journey.

“Children constitute over one-third of India’s population. Over five crore children are suffering from some or other mental health issues. However, mental illness is considered as taboo. Besides, access to professionally trained mental health experts treatment is little,” Desireddy explained underscoring the significance of the campaign that was hugely successful and impactful.

“Emotions drive the purpose and purpose initiates the dialogues with users,” added Rathi.

Over one and a half million parents connected through this unique initiative, Rathi said. They were told how to identify symptoms of mental health problems in their children.

Rathi explained how his seven-year-old company has travelled across the world serving 1,000-plus clients.

“WhatsApp is the most popular way to communicate in India and across South Asia. Besides, compared to other communications modes like talk shows, influencers or Twitter, chatbots on WhatsApp was far more scalable and private. Hence, we thought of using this platform to allow people struggling with mental health issues open up privately,” Desireddy said.

Chatbot platform in the campaign was not only cost-effective, but scalable to masses and integrated seamlessly, the Yellow.ai leaders said.

The campaign was conceptualized by creative agency Ogilvy India, media agency Wavemaker India and mental health organization, The MINDS Foundation.

Media partner Wavemaker leveraged technology to drive Conversations@Scale and encouraged an active dialogue with parents. The seamless consumer journey between paid media and the chatbots ensured higher engagement, provided a safe space for concerned parents to have a conversation about their children’s mental health, and increase their understanding of the same.

In addition, the campaign lends itself with a dedicated website Mann Ki Tayyari and a 24/7 toll-free helpline to not only help parents focus on their children’s mental wellbeing, but also provide them with resources to sensitively handle the growing mental and emotional challenges that children face these days.

The campaign was also amplified through influencer engagement, online webinars, partnerships with leading online platforms along with on-pack integration to drive awareness amongst parents.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)