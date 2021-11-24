e4m Mobile Awards - The Maddies 2021 is just around the corner

The speakers to address the sessions at the event will be Ankit Prasad, Founder & CEO, Bobble AI, and Neil Barman, Chief Growth Officer, Yellow.ai

The 7th edition of exchange4media Mobile Awards - The Maddies 2021 is all set to celebrate the best in mobile marketing. The awards ceremony will be held on November 26, 2021, at ITC Maratha Hotel, Mumbai, (near the Airport) from 5 pm Onwards.

Among the 650 entries received this year, 240 entries got shortlisted by the selection board.

Gracing the Jury Chair this year was none other than Hemant Malik - Divisional Chief Executive (Food Business), ITC. The grand jury included 28 members on the board who selected the Final winners. The jury members were drawn to campaigns by entrants who used mobile phones to develop their campaign, generate data, for innovation and to garner campaign results.

This year, winners will be announced for 3 major categories and 54 subcategories.

In addition to it, a special category 'Brands for Bharat' has also been introduced, which is powered by Sharechat. It has 3 subcategories for which winners will be announced at the event.

Apart from this, the winner for a special 'People Choice' award, powered by ABP Live, will also be announced at the event.

Along with the awards, The Maddies 2021 will host two speaker sessions with industry experts Ankit Prasad - Founder & CEO, Bobble AI, who will address a session on the topic ‘Advertising & Marketing superpowers of a humble conversation”. And Neil Barman - Chief Growth Officer, Yellow.ai, who will cover the topic ‘CX Revolution.’

The Maddies acknowledges and recognizes the marketing stories that employ an effective mobile marketing strategy done in India and are judged on innovation, concept, execution and results by a highly experienced independent panel of the industry.

Presenting partner of the event is ABP Live; Bobble AI & Hindustan Times are co-gold partners. The event is co-powered by Voot, Vserv & Sharechat. Yellow.ai is social automation partner and LinkedIn is l anyard partner for the event.

The final awardees will be unveiled on the day of the Awards Ceremony on 26th November 2021.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)