Godrej Consumer Products India CEO Sunil Kataria to move on

Sunil Kataria, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of India and SAARC business at Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), has decided to leave the company. The announcement was made on February 8 by the company’s management at a post-earnings investor call.

Prior to joining the Godrej Group, he was the chief operating officer of the Idea Rajasthan Circle, where he headed business operations and was responsible for the P&L. According to information available on GCPL website, Kataria also led a major turnaround of the Rajasthan business.

Kataria's role will be assumed by Sudhir Sitapati, the company’s current Managing Director and CEO who joined the company last year in October. Sitapati, who had served 22 years at FMCG behemoth Hindustan Unilever, was appointed as CEO and MD in May last year but joined on October 18.

During the company’s post-earnings call, Sitapati said, “After 11 high-impact years Sunil Kataria, CEO of our India and SAARC business has decided to pursue an external opportunity. I will directly run the India and the SAARC business as CEO in addition to my responsibility as managing director and global CEO".

Kataria joined GCPL in 2011, where he led the merger of the sales and marketing organisations of GCPL and the erstwhile Godrej Sara Lee.

Prior to joining Godrej Consumer Products, Kataria worked across FMCG and consumer services sectors in sales, marketing and business roles. He spent over a decade at Mumbai-based Marico Ltd.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)