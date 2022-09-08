Gaurav Srivastava joins NDTV India as Head-Ad Sales, North & East

Srivastava was earlier with B4U Television

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 8, 2022 4:23 PM  | 1 min read
Gaurav Srivastava

NDTV India has roped in Gaurav Srivastava as North & East Head-Ad Sales. In his new role, Srivastava will be responsible for the performance of all revenue-generating avenues, drive growth through strategic decisions, partner with key stakeholders and steer revenue acceleration through his leadership.

Srivastava has 21 Years of experience and has in the past been associated with channel like B4U Television, Republic Bharat and Adhikari Brothers. Before coming to NDTV, he was working with B4U Television as the Regional Head -Sales for North region.

Speaking about joining NDTV, Gaurav Srivastava said, “It gives me great pleasure to join the enthusiastic and aggressive team of NDTV India. The brand is already well established, and I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders to achieve long-term goals.”

 

 

 

