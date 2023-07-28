Sumit Awasthi to host ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ on NDTV India
The first episode of the new show will air today at 7 PM
Sumit Awasthi, who recently joined NDTV India as Consulting Editor, has revealed the name of his new show which he will be hosting on the channel.
Taking to Twitter Awasthi wrote, "from today (July 27) our and your journey together on NDTV India with our new show ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ at 7 PM."
Prior to joining NDTV India, Awasthi was associated with ABP News as Vice President of News and Production and Prime Time Anchor.
BBC’s George Alagiah passes away at 67
Alagiah anchored News at Six for 20 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 11:00 AM | 1 min read
BBC news presenter George Alagiah has passed away. He was 67.
Alagiah, who had been presenting News at Six for the network for 20 years, was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer.
As per media reports, Alagiah was born in Colombo and his parents moved to Ghana and then to the UK when he was 11.
Alagiah had once said that he was thankful to BBC for rejecting him thrice.
Rakesh Khar gets new role as Editor, News9 Media Verse
Khar has over two decades of experience in media
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 12:36 PM | 1 min read
Rakesh Khar, who was appointed to set up and lead the business content vertical of TV9’s digital offerings in 2020 has been given a new role.
Now he will also take over as Editor, News9 Media Verse, India's first fully integrated digital English news brand at Associated Broadcasting Co. Pvt Ltd (TV9)
Khar has over two decades of experience in media. Prior to TV9, Khar was Editor (Special Projects) at Network 18 Group, driving campaigns and special initiatives across its media assets. Khar has earlier worked with The Economic Times, Television Eighteen, Zee News, DNA and Deccan Chronicle.
What hit TV ad revenue in H1?
Industry experts cite split in IPL media rights, channels exiting FTA & inflationary pressures as factors for cut in TV ad spends; H2 likely to be better off with festive season and cricket World Cup
By Aditi Gupta | Jul 24, 2023 8:43 AM | 4 min read
The first half of this financial year saw ad spends being split between TV and digital, thanks to IPL media rights being cut into two. This had a direct impact on television ad revenue, observe industry experts.
The second half is expected to be brighter due to the upcoming festive season and big-ticket properties on TV.
Speaking to exchange4media, Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products, said, “TV ad revenue is down right now due to this year’s IPL as it was split between TV and digital. The major shortfall was in the first quarter,” he said.
Another reason, Shah said was general entertainment channels failing to launch big-ticket shows in the last six months. “In the last few quarters, none of the major properties or shows have done well on TV. The GEC channels even failed to launch big-ticket shows in the last 6 months,” he said.
According to EY’s media and entertainment report 2023, TV advertising revenue collected across India in 2022 stood at Rs 318 billion, just 2% up from 2021.
Similarly, the TAM AdEx report shows that TV ad volumes in Jan-Mar’23 declined 4% over Jan-Mar’21 and by 3% over Jan-Mar '22.
Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, too said that advertisers’ money was split due to aggressive pricing during the IPL season and that might have strained the revenue.
According to Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President, Elara Capital, one of the many reasons for the degrowth in TV ad revenue was most channels shifting from free-to-air to the paid format.
Experts also observed that inflationary pressures on various advertising categories and cutting down on ad spends by start-ups or new-age companies and the telecom sector have been some of the other reasons for a decline in TV ad revenue.
“In FY 2023 many TV channels moved to pay from FTA, which is a huge ad revenue driver.”
Taurani further said, “A number of new-age companies also cut ad spending because of the macro environment. They contribute close to 25% of the ad spends for tv players. If you look at the industry as a whole it is around 20-25%, and if you look at commerce and new-age companies for TV the number is somewhere similar. The third big reason is inflationary pressures. FY 2023 was a year where there was a lot of inflationary pressure on various categories like FMCG, which is a very big vertical contributing to 45% of ad spends on TV.”
There was pressure on the auto sector and its verticals too, leading to many companies cutting ad spends, he added.
According to Elara Diet Report, Sony India’s advertisement revenue declined 5% YoY in FY23 to Rs 33 billion, while Zee Entertainment’s ad revenue too fell by 4% YoY to Rs 41 billion on the back of inflationary pressures and a cut in ad spends by new age and commerce verticals.
The Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 says TV has also seen an 8% decline in viewership over the last year, and a 13% drop compared to pre-Covid year 2019.
The medium has also seen a marginal drop in advertisers from almost 11,000 in 2021 to less than 10,500 in 2022, the report said.
An industry veteran, who did not wish to be named, said “digital was taking the large pie of ad revenue every day”. “With people watching content online, brands are shifting from TV to digital. Markets need to balance between TV and digital,” he said.
Better days ahead?
Experts are pinning hopes from the upcoming festive season and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup later this year.
Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Zee, says there was a slight degrowth due to IPL but in the rest of the categories, TV ad revenue seems to be stable. “In the entertainment sector, there is growth in TV ad revenue. Last year it went down due to the Ukraine war. Only the cricket sector has led to TV ad revenue degrowth this year, that too speculatively. It will get even better in the upcoming festive season with the World Cup this year,” he noted.
According to Taurani, “The situation will improve in the second half of the festive season. Inflation seems to be cooling off and so there will be a lot of ad spends coming back in H2. New launches had been delayed because of inflationary pressure. However, there will be no respite from new age and e-commerce companies this year,” he said.
Parle’s Shah too expressed hope that the big cricket events lined up later this year would be great in terms of TV ad revenue.
Garima Singh to host News 24’s flagship show ‘Sabse Bada Sawal'
Singh has nearly two decades of experience in the media industry
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 23, 2023 11:48 AM | 1 min read
Garima Singh has joined News24 as Executive Editor and will be hosting News 24′ flagship show ‘Sabse Bada Sawal’. The show airs everyday in the evening slot from 7pm to 8 pm. It is noteworthy that this flagship show of News24 has been hosted by renowned anchors including Sandeep Chowdhary and Ajit Anjum.
Singh is a well-known name in the media industry. She has nearly two decades of experience of working in the media industry.
The interview of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait taken by Garima Singh during the farmer’s protest garnered a lot of headlines at the time.
Welcoming Garima Singh to the News24 family, Bag Films & Media Ltd CMD Anuradha Prasad said, “Garima Singh will further strengthen News24’s impactful show ‘Sabse Bada Sawal’. Owing to her unique way of asking tough questions her involvement in the flagship programme is set to strengthen and grow the channel in the coming times. The audience has high expectations from the show and we are sure that Garima will live up to the expectations.”
Aaj Tak's 'Black & White' celebrates first anniversary
The Prime Time show is being hosted by Sudhir Chaudhary
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 1:01 PM | 2 min read
Aaj Tak commemorates the successful completion of one year of its ground-breaking show 'Black & White'.
The show is being hosted by Sudhir Chaudhary.
According to the latest data from BARC, 'Black & White' recorded 90.2 Mn gross AMA (Average Minute Audience). (Source: BARC | HSM | 22-40 AB | 19th July '22 to 07th July '23 | Mon to Fri | 2100-2200 Hrs, Rolled Data).
On YouTube it has got an average of 77 K concurrent users (Source: YT Average Concurrent Users- All Feeds | 19th July 2022 to 12th July 2023 | Mon to Fri | 2100 to 2200 Hrs).
Some of the notable highlights and special features of ‘Black and White’ over the last year include the show's analysis of how the declining state of Nainital led to the establishment of a committee by the government to save the city; a report on the risks associated with usage of nonstick and Teflon-coated utensils which prompted many consumers to remove cracked utensils from their kitchens. The revelation of Shahid Afridi's insult towards a senior Indian minister sparked significant discussions in India and Pakistan.
A special series covering topics such as Joshimath, the ban on mobile phones in Kedarnath Dham, and how the Mazar Jihad in Uttarakhand resulted in positive changes as a result. The show also exposed a sinister plan to use online gaming to convert religion. The show further shed light on the life of independence warrior Batukeshwar Dutt and featured an exclusive interview with Shraddha’s father in the Delhi Shraddha murder case.
Subhash Chandra in talks to buy back DishTV stakes: Report
Chandra has also reportedly put forth a proposal to buy other assets, which includes shares in Zee Learn and a bungalow in central Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 9:29 AM | 1 min read
Chairman of the Essel Group Subhash Chandra is reportedly in talks with JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co. (ARC) to buy back his family's shares in Dish TV India.
According to a news report, Chandra has also put forth a proposal to buy other assets, which includes shares in Zee Learn and a bungalow in central Delhi. The Essel Group Chairman has reportedly proposed to pay JC Flowers Rs 1500 crore for these assets.
The news report said that the matter is currently being evaluated by JC Flowers ARC. Sources privy to the matter told the media company that it is not clear how Chandra will raise the Rs 1,500 crore since there are many creditors whose dues have not been cleared by the Essel Group and they may raise objections.
The Goenka family owns 4.04% of Dish TV. If the transaction is completed, the family’s share may rise to 28.2%, said the report.
Dish TV board rejects request by minority shareholders for EGM
This is the second time Dish TV has rejected such a request
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 10:24 AM | 1 min read
The board of Dish TV has again a request by minority shareholders for holding an Extraordinary General Meeting, media networks have reported.
This is the second time Dish TV has rejected such a request.
The request was rejected since it was invalid and incomplete, the company said.
In June, Dish TV rejected requests from a specific group of 77 shareholders to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to oust two independent shareholders over concerns about their independence.
