Gaurav Shahlot quits Disney+ Hotstar as SVP Product

Gaurav Shahlot has quit Disney+ Hotstar after a 5+ year stint. His last role at Disney+ Hotstar was as SVP - Product. He joined the streaming platform in September 2016 as Director Product, AdTech. He will be joining an early-stage high-growth start-up.
"A personal update: little over 5 years ago, I took a big leap & moved to Mumbai to join a high growth startup - Hotstar. This is my last week here, but boy what a ride it was! The last 5 years have been the most exciting time of my professional life. Very rarely do you get a chance to build a product at such an immense scale," Shahlot said in a LinkedIn post.
On his next career move, Shahlot said, "Nothing gives me more joy than building and scaling products from the ground up. I’ll be joining a relatively early but another high growth start-up and hope to replicate some of the success there."
Shahlot joined Disney+ Hotstar from Myntra where he was Senior Product Manager. He also served as Chief Product Manager at Times Internet. He was also the Co-founder and CTO of Musicfellas.
