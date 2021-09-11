Gaurav Khetan quits Star Sports as VP, Rights Acquisitions & Strategy

In his nine-year stint at Star Sports, Khetan handled diverse portfolios

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 11, 2021 6:01 PM
Gaurav Khetan

Gaurav Khetan, Vice President, Rights Acquisitions & Strategy, Star Sports, has called it quits. Currently, Khetan is serving his notice period. His next move is still unknown.

Star India refused to comment on the development.

In his nine-year stint at Star Sports, Khetan handled diverse portfolios. Prior to being the VP, Rights Acquisitions & Strategy, he was Product Head — Emerging Sports, driving programming for Football, Badminton, Hockey & Others.

He has also served as Marketing Head — Kabaddi (Pro Kabaddi league and Kabaddi World Cup). Prior to that, he was Lead — Programming Strategy for all Star Sports channels. He started off as Lead — Sports Consumer Insights at Star Sports.

Before Star Sports, Khetan had a four-year stint as a business consultant with PwC, working on CXO suite projects across industry sectors.

