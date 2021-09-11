Gaurav Khetan quits Star Sports as VP, Rights Acquisitions & Strategy
In his nine-year stint at Star Sports, Khetan handled diverse portfolios
Gaurav Khetan, Vice President, Rights Acquisitions & Strategy, Star Sports, has called it quits. Currently, Khetan is serving his notice period. His next move is still unknown.
Star India refused to comment on the development.
In his nine-year stint at Star Sports, Khetan handled diverse portfolios. Prior to being the VP, Rights Acquisitions & Strategy, he was Product Head — Emerging Sports, driving programming for Football, Badminton, Hockey & Others.
He has also served as Marketing Head — Kabaddi (Pro Kabaddi league and Kabaddi World Cup). Prior to that, he was Lead — Programming Strategy for all Star Sports channels. He started off as Lead — Sports Consumer Insights at Star Sports.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube