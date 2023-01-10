Garima Garg joins The Label Life as CEO

GOAT Brand Labs’ celebrity-styled lifestyle brand, The Label Life, has appointed Garima Garg as its new CEO from December 2022. This is the third leadership hire in the past 6 months for GOAT Brand Labs portfolio companies. The first two being - Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion and Breakbounce.

Prior to joining TLL, Garima was associated with Hindustan Unilever Limited in the capacity of Senior Global Manager – Sales. She spent 11 years in the company during which she had multiple stints across Sales and Marketing while managing iconic beauty brands like Lakme & Lux. She completed her MBA from FMS, Delhi in 2011.

With over a decade of diverse experiences, Garima is a seasoned professional with spotless acumen in brand and business strategy, product innovation, communication development, channel sales across rural & urban India and global markets.



Striving to bring ideas to life in a bid to impact the consumers' lives positively, Garg has an eye for detail to make the consumers’ journey with the brand truly remarkable. Driven by fashion and having witnessed and closely worked for several editions of Lakme Fashion Week, Garg is excited to lead and scale up the fabulous, home-grown fashion brand The Label Life.



Sharing about her new role, Garima Garg, CEO, The Label Life said, “I thank The Label Life and GOAT Brand Labs leadership for providing me with the opportunity to lead the growing, unique fashion brand. In my new role, I will keep focussing on expanding revenue channels and the brand’s reach to the consumers desiring contemporary fashion.”

Speaking about the development, Rishi Vasudev, CEO & Co-Founder, GOAT Brand Labs, said, “We welcome Garima onboard to lead The Label Life. The Label Life is foraying into global markets and in the offline space through Brand Stores. With her deep experience in building Global consumer brands in the lifestyle space, she has all it takes to scale The Label Life to new heights.”

