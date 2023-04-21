GOAT Brand Labs ropes in Amazon Prime’s Saumitra Kumar
Kumar has joined as Head of Product, Engineering and Data Science
GOAT Brand Labs, a homegrown D2C brands aggregator, has announced the appointment of Saumitra Kumar as the Head of Product, Engineering and Data Science. Saumitra brings with him over 12 years of experience, having worked in leading companies such as -Verizon and Sears, most prominent being Amazon. He spent over 5 years at Amazon, where he was the Engineering Head of Amazon Prime.
Speaking about Saumitra’s appointment, Rishi Vasudev, CEO & Co-founder, of GOAT Brand Labs, said, “We have built a strong portfolio of 20 Brands and are very excited to have Saumitra join us at this crucial juncture. With his proven excellence in the field of tech, product and data, we are looking to build capabilities which are unmatched in the industry and provide spectacular growth for the portfolio.”
Saumitra Kumar said, “I am thrilled to join GOAT Brand Labs and its stellar team. At GOAT, we have some amazing brands that consumers love, and now it's time for us to leverage tech and data to scale them further. I look forward to working with the team to envision and build a suite of tech products that can help our brands grow exponentially.”
Saumitra follows a bunch of senior leaders who have joined the GOAT team in the past year - Shouvik Roy, Ex Ogilvy, Mukesh Lodha, Ex CFO Neilsen, Anshuman, Ex Ivy Cap, Garima Garg, Ex Unilever, and Rishi Mohindru, Ex Wildcraft.
MX Player’s Nitinjit Singh Bawa joins Cordelia Cruises as Head of Marketing
Prior to this, Bawa was with MX Player as AVP - Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 21, 2023 12:01 PM | 1 min read
Cordelia Cruises has roped in MX Player’s Nitinjit Singh Bawa as Head of Marketing. Bawa made this announcement via Linkedin. “I'm excited to start my new job as Head Marketing at Cordelia Cruises! Let's connect and explore”, he stated in his LinkedIn post.
Prior to this, Bawa was with MX Player for over 4 years. He last held the position of AVP- Marketing at the company.
Bawa is a skilled professional with expertise in brand management, brand architecture, extensions, positioning, new product development, category management, media planning, consumer insights, content marketing & strategy.
Previously, Bawa has worked with Times Internet, Novo Cinemas, PVR among others.
Jamal Shaikh joins RPSG Group as COO, Lifestyle Media Businesses
He was previously the National Editor at Hindustan Time's Brunch and New Media Initiative
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 21, 2023 11:58 AM | 1 min read
Jamal Sheikh has joined RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group as the Chief Operating Officer at Lifestyle Media Businesses. He was the National Editor at Hindustan Time's Brunch and New Media Initiative.
In his new role, Shaikh has been entrusted with creating "a portfolio of lifestyle media properties that will lead thought, ideas and influence in the years to come."
He shared an Instagram post to announce the development:
View this post on Instagram
Shaikh has been a seasoned lifestyle journalist, who has worked for publications like India Today and Daily News and Analysis.
New Generation Media Corporation appoints Kalaikovan S as GM
Prior to this assignment, he was associated with Network18
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 21, 2023 11:49 AM | 1 min read
New Generation Media Corporation has announced the appointment of Kalaikovan S as General Manager for its Marketing division. In this new assignment Kalaikovan will lead the Marketing function through various strategic initiatives, promotions that will strengthen the brand further. He will be reporting to Dr. N. C. Rajamani, Chief Executive Officer of the company.
Prior to this assignment he was associated with Network18 and handled National Channels CNN-News18, CNBC-TV18 and regional television & digital platforms- News18 Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. He has also executed 360°marketing campaigns and on-ground events for clients from Retail, FMCG, Auto, BFSI, Real Estate, Healthcare, IT, E-commerce & start-ups.
Commenting on his appointment, Dr. N. C. Rajamani, CEO, New Generation Media Corporation, said, “I am delighted to welcome Kalaikovan for our Marketing Department. His experience will help us make our Broadcast mediums- Puthiya Thalaimurai, Puthu Yugam and Digital platforms-PT digital, PT Prime & THE FEDERAL more vibrant. We look forward to his contributions towards the company's success.”
Ankit Desai gets new role at Marico
Desai has been elevated as Head - Media, Digital Marketing and Brand PR (India and Global Centre of Excellence) at the company
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 21, 2023 11:09 AM | 1 min read
Marico Limited has elevated Ankit Desai as Head - Media, Digital Marketing and Brand PR (India and Global Centre of Excellence). Prior to this, he held the role of Head - Media & Digital Marketing (India & Global Centre of Excellence) at the company. Desai rejoined Marico in February 2022.
Prior to this, Desai was with Disney+ Hotstar for over 2.5 years. He last held the position of Vice President & Head - Product Revenue Strategy (Entertainment) + Brand Measurement & Insights at the company.
Desai has a rich professional experience of over 18 years. Earlier, Desai had joined Marico in March 2011 as a Media Manager and later was elevated as Group Media Manager - India in 2014.
Before Marico, he was with NDTV, where he handled marketing, communication, and brand management. He has also worked with GroupM as a Media Planner and with Dainik Jagran as Ad Sales Executive.
Simran Channey Gaglani joins Viacom18 Sports as AVP - Brand Solutions
Prior to this, Gaglani was the National Lead- Brand Solutions & Sports Alliances at ShareChat
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 21, 2023 10:53 AM | 1 min read
Simran Channey Gaglani has been appointed as Assistant Vice President (AVP) - Brand Solutions at Viacom18 Sports. Gaglani made the announcement on LinkedIn. “Back to the home base with Brand Solutions at Viacom18 Sports! The religious person in me couldn't keep away from the religion for long”, her LinkedIn post read.
Prior to this, Gaglani was the National Lead- Brand Solutions & Sports Alliances at ShareChat.
Gaglani has an experience of over 18 years in the industry. Previously, she has worked with The Walt Disney Company, Studio18, Hotstar, Knight Riders Sports Pvt. Ltd among other companies.
Nisha Ganneri joins VMLY&R as Senior Vice President, Strategy
She was previously with Essence
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 21, 2023 10:47 AM | 1 min read
Nisha Ganneri has joined the global marketing agency VMLY&R as its Senior Vice President, Strategy. She announced the news on her LinkedIn profile: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Vice President, Strategy at VMLY&R!" She will operate out of Gurugram, Haryana.
Ganneri in her own words is a "driven strategy leader" who has worked across sectors like Technology, F&B, Consumer Electronics, Travel & Hospitality, Automotive, Consumer durables, Fashion, FMCG, renewable energy & retail.
Previously, she was with Essence as a Creative Strategist. She has also held leadership roles at GroupM, Publicis and Ogilvy and Mather.
GroupM dissolves APAC-level management, sub-regional units to report to global leadership
Ashutosh Srivastava’s role as APAC CEO to end; GroupM to now have four market clusters in the region
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 21, 2023 8:24 AM | 1 min read
GroupM has dissolved its APAC-level management and will have four sub-regional markets reporting directly to the global leadership, as per media reports.
Ashutosh Srivastava, the APAC CEO, will now be taking up other roles in WPP.
“Ashutosh has been an exceptional leader for WPP and GroupM and a vital partner to our clients across APAC for more than two decades,” GroupM's Global CEO Christian Juhl was quoted by reports.
GroupM will now have four market clusters in the region.
While South Asia will be led by Prasanth Kumar, Greater China and North Asia (Korea and Japan) will be helmed by Patrick Xu. Southeast Asia will be under Himanshu Shekhar and Australia and New Zealand under Aimee Buchanan.
