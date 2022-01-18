G.O.A.T Brand Labs acquires 90% stake in The Label Life

Building on their portfolio of leading D2C brands across categories, G.O.A.T Brand Labs has now acquired 90% stake in The Label Life, a widely renowned, women’s fashion & lifestyle brand styled by Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. Founded by Preeta Sukhtankar, along with Yashika Punjabee and Sonam Shah, The Label Life caters to the lifestyle savvy 25y+ working woman for all her fashion and lifestyle needs. The brand is popular in India and the middle-east markets and is available through its website - www.thelabellife.com, leading portals such as Myntra, Nykaa, Namshi (UAE) and a standalone store in Kolkata. Since its launch 6 years back, the brand has built a loyal base of over 1.2 Mn customers and followers. The Label Life is G.O.A.T Brand Labs’ first acquisition in the Women’s Westernwear space. The plan is to add multiple brands in this segment.

"Womens Fashion and Beauty are the hottest spaces in ecommerce in India, and we were extremely keen to acquire a strong brand with high growth potential. The Label Life, with its aspirational positioning, an amazing Style Editors team - Sussanne, Malaika & Bipasha, fashionable products, global appeal and a passionate team is the perfect match. We will scale the brand exponentially by expanding globally and launching new product categories. The aim is to make it one of the first D2C brands to hit the 500 Cr revenue mark by 2025!" says Rishi Vasudev, Co-founder - G.O.A.T Brand Labs.

The brand currently sells across categories like apparel, accessories, footwear and home. The plans are to further build these categories and expand to categories like jewelry, beauty and personal care and lounge wear, among others - to offer a complete range of lifestyle products.

In a statement by Style Editors Sussanne, Malaika and Bipasha they said - “We have been part of a beautiful journey with The Label Life for the last few years, mentoring and guiding women across India to be their most style-forward self - even through the pandemic. And now with the G.O.A.T team stepping in, we can finally achieve what we always wanted - a true ‘for women, by women’ success story.”

“As the founding team we have always believed that while we have the competency to build brands and understand style and aspiration, we've always hoped to partner with like minded people who bring on board scale and strategic capability to help the brand achieve what it deserves. GBL's expansion and aggressive growth plans definitely confirmed that they are the right partners at the right time” - Sonam Shah, Founding member - The Label Life

Preeta Sukhtankar is moving from a daily operating role to an advisory one, the vision to keep growing The Label Life as an inclusive, relevant go-to lifestyle brand for urban women in India stays stronger than ever.

The Label Life is the latest addition to the portfolio of D2C brand acquisitions made by G.O.A.T Brand Labs. This comes after a slew of announcements in the recent past - Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion, women’s indian wear brand - Abhishti, pet food brand - Doggie Dabbas, home improvement brand - Smart Shelter, sports and fitness brand - Hipkoo, kids wear brand - Frangipani, and skin care brand - Neemli Naturals, among others.

