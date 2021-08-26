Future Retail names Sadashiv Nayak as CEO

Prior to this, Nayak was associated with Future Consumer Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Asian Paints Limited

Future Retail Limited, the retail arm of Future Group, has appointed Sadashiv Nayak as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Wednesday, with immediate effect.

According to the reports, Nayak shall also act as Key Managerial Personnel (CEO) for the purpose of compliance under applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Nayak has been associated with Future Group for over 17 years. He has worked at various designations during his association with the group and has been the CEO of Big Bazaar in the last eight years.

Nayak holds an engineering degree in Electronics and Communications from National Institute of Technology, Karnataka. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in Business Management from XLRI, Jamshedpur.

Prior to Future Group, he has worked with Future Consumer Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Asian Paints Limited. He has 27+ years of experience in the Retail Industry.

