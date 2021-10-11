Fujifilm India elevates Arun Babu

Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd recently announced the elevation of Arun Babu from General Manager, EID & Optical Device to the Head of Division - Electronic Imaging, Optical Devices and Instax Division. The elevation will come into effect on 11th October 2021.

In his new role, Arun Babu will be responsible for the general management of all three divisions and looking after the end-to-end operations of the combined divisions.

Commenting on the elevation, Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd said, “Under the leadership of Arun Babu, our camera division has witnessed tremendous growth over the years. In this new role, he will be looking after our complete camera offerings and scale the business to new heights. I wish him all the best for his new responsibility and look forward to working with him closely.”

Talking about his appointment, Arun Babu, Head of Division - Electronic Imaging, Optical Devices and Instax Divisions said, “I am delighted to be taking this additional charge of managing the Instax division at Fujifilm India. Instax cameras and accessories have been doing extremely well with the audiences in the past. The cameras have been performing well with the youth and I hope that I am able to take this growth to the next level.”

Arun Babu had joined Fujifilm India in May 2018 and since then has been responsible for the growth and success of Fujifilm cameras in India. In the past, he has been associated with companies like Sony and Videocon before joining Fujifilm India. A post-graduate in Business Administration from IMSCD&R Pune University, he has more than 18 years of experience working in the industry in various roles. As he takes on this new role, Fujifilm India is hopeful to further establish itself in the Indian photographic sector and strengthen its commitment towards delivering world-class innovative camera products.

