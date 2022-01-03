Former Voot executive Samir Karpe joins Paris-based Scibids

Viacom18-owned Voot's former Head Sales Strategy & Agency Business Samir Karpe has joined Paris-based digital marketing agency Scibids as Country Manager for India. Founded in Paris in 2016 with 10 locations worldwide, Scibids develops customisable AI to make marketing more effective.

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Country Manager at Scibids! A big Thank You to Rémi Lemonnier, Julien Hirth and Rahul Vasudev for the opportunity! Looking forward to a fantastic 2022!" Karpe said in a LinkedIn post.



Karpe spent 5.6 years at Voot and was tasked with managing sales strategy and agency business for the platform. He joined Voot in July 2016 as Senior Manager and rose to become the Head Sales Strategy & Agency Business in June this year. Prior to Voot, he spent almost six years at Radio Mirchi where he managed key client accounts.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)