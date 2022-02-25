FCB elevates Bella Patel as Global Chief Talent Officer

FCB has announced the promotions of Bella Patel to Global Chief Talent Officer and Mark Jungwirth to Global Chief Financial Officer.

Patel and Jungwirth have both been with the agency in North America for more than a decade and take on their roles as part of the agency’s succession plan that saw former Chief Talent Officer Cindy Augustine move to McCann Worldgroup and Global CFO Carmine Battista move to a new role within IPG that will be announced soon.

Both Patel and Jungwirth will report directly to recently announced Global Chair and Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle and Global CEO Tyler Turnbull.



“At FCB, we believe our creative product is fueled by diversity, data and technology. As Global Chief Talent Officer, Bella will continue to make sure we honor that belief. Having led talent initiatives in our largest office for the last decade, Bella is well prepared to take on this important role. I cannot wait to see her impact as we look to attract and retain new generations of FCB talent with diverse and inspiring perspectives,” said Credle.



On her appointment, Patel shared, “As a talent champion and believer that inclusivity drives greater creativity, I’ve always thrived on building diverse teams that are passionate about our industry. I’m looking forward to stepping into this global role to partner with transformational leaders like Susan and Tyler who believe talent is one of our greatest assets.”



Joining Patel on FCB’s Global Leadership Team is Mark Jungwirth, who, after two years serving as the agency’s North America CFO, moves into the Global CFO role. Jungwirth joined FCB in 2010 to lead the agency’s finances and operations in Chicago, where he quickly rose to become its Chief Financial and Technology Officer. In his new global role, Jungwirth expands his partnership with all offices across FCB to continue to help drive new growth and operational efficiency and excellence for the network.



“Mark is an incredibly talented person and leader who gets the value of creativity and the growth it drives for our clients and for our business. He is a true strategic partner who has helped ensure our business operations are run in a way that serves the creative product and has found new ways to monetize the value that product and our people deliver for clients. I know he will do the same for our global network,” commented Turnbull.



“In my time with FCB, I’ve been on the front lines of proving that creativity is an economic multiplier. I could not be more excited to do the same for us at the global level. I’m looking forward to working closely with Susan, Tyler and our offices across FCB to further hone our focus on growth, efficiency and investment to help us better unleash creativity and drive measurable results for our clients,” said Jungwirth.

