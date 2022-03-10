FarEye appoints Judd Marcello as Chief Marketing Officer 

Marcello brings over 28 years of leadership in B2C and B2B marketing that will help the company deliver greater value to its supplier, carrier & consumer communities

Global SaaS platform provider FarEye has announced the appointment of Judd Marcello as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), based in the United States. In this newly created role, Marcello will lead all facets of marketing to drive brand awareness and growth in key global regions, including the Americas. The news comes soon after the announcement of Chicago as FarEye’s North America Headquarters and movement of its CEO Kushal Nahata to North America.

Amit Bagga, chief revenue officer, FarEye said, “Judd brings a winning combination of B2B and B2C experience that will help us deliver greater value to the supplier, carrier and consumer communities we serve". “His experience in building teams and leading scaling efforts across global regions will allow us to capitalize on the rapidly growing demand for FarEye’s last-mile delivery logistics platform. We welcome Judd to the leadership team and FarEye family, as we establish marketing as a growth driver for the company”, Bagga added.

Marcello brings over 28 years of leadership in B2C and B2B marketing delivering high-impact business outcomes for leading brands in the software, consumer packaged goods, consumer electronics, and food and beverage industries. He has first-hand experience in building teams and leading growth efforts across the United Kingdom, Americas, Australian and European markets.

On his appointment as CMO, Judd Marcello said,“I am grateful for the opportunity to join FarEye and lead the marketing effort. FarEye is a fast-growing company with strong values and a category-leading product. The recent historical growth in online sales has mandated the delivery experience be a key component in the relationship between brands and consumers". “Every company that declares itself a “consumer-centric” business is now a logistics and delivery business. In an era where the front door has become the new storefront, the delivery experience is where you either win or lose customers. I look forward to helping FarEye’s current and future customers turn deliveries into their competitive advantage", he added.

As an active employer and quickly growing SaaS company, FarEye has already attracted industry leaders from top brands like Microsoft, Amazon, and Dropbox to strengthen teams, enrich culture and build scalable products.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)