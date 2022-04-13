Airmeet appoints Mark Kilens as its first Chief Marketing Officer

Airmeet, a virtual and hybrid events platform, today announced the appointment of Mark Kilens as the company’s first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The appointment comes after a 291% YoY revenue growth increase in 2021 and is core to Airmeet’s strategy to scale the business globally.

In this newly created role, Kilens will lead Airmeet’s global marketing team and work to advance the event-led growth movement across the B2B events category.

Kilens brings 15 years of marketing leadership experience to help businesses use event-led growth to discover, engage, and grow more customers through immersive and integrated events across the entire customer journey.

Kilens joins Airmeet from Drift, where he served as Vice President of Content and Community. Prior to Drift, he served as Vice President of Marketing at HubSpot where he founded HubSpot Academy, which helped HubSpot surpass $600 Million USD in revenue.

“The Airmeet team is excited to welcome Mark to our team and his experience at two of the most successful software businesses is well-aligned to advance our brand in the global marketplace,” says Lalit Mangal, CEO and Co-Founder of Airmeet.

“With an exceptional marketing leader like Mark now onboard, who has unique insight into what it takes to build and grow industry-leading solutions, I am confident that he will be instrumental in leading our vision during this next phase of growth.”

“Airmeet has made significant strides in providing unmatched and immersive events experiences for our customers. We see bringing Mark on as a core way to elevate our product which presents massive opportunities for marketers to create compelling and differentiated events for audiences across the globe,” says Manoj Singh, COO and Co-Founder of Airmeet.”

“Events are critical to growing your brand and revenue and Airmeet has built an innovative product that embodies what it means to put attendees at the center of the event experience. I’m thrilled to be joining a company built to help marketers deliver the right event with the right experience to the right audience.” said Mark Kilens.

