Exotel appoints Promod Pillai as VP & Head of Global Partnerships

Prior to this, Pillai served as Director of IT/ITES vertical and GSI Business Leader at Check Point Software Technologies

Bangalore-based customer engagement platform Exotel announced an addition to the leadership team with the appointment of Promod Pillai as VP & Head of Global Partnerships. In his new role, Promod would establish partnerships with Global System Integrators (GSI) and expand Exotel’s global footprint through CSP (Communication Service Providers) initiatives.

Promod comes with 20+ years of experience building and scaling Enterprise Sales and Partnerships working with global technology companies, including Qubole, IBM and HCL. Prior to Exotel, Promod worked at Check Point Software Technologies, a NASDAQ listed Cyber Security company, where he served as Director of IT/ITES vertical and GSI Business Leader.

“Partnerships is an important growth lever for our full stack initiatives across geographies. I am excited to have Promod onboard to lead Partnerships,” said Sachin Bhatia, Chief Growth Officer of Exotel. “We would be investing in GSI (Global System Integration) partners, ISVs (Independent Software Vendor), CSPs (Communication Service providers) and Startup Ecosystems as part of the Partnerships org.”

Exotel announced two new additions to leadership earlier this quarter for their Marketing and Delivery & Support teams. At a current team size of over 1000, Exotel plans to hire 700 new employees in this financial year as part of its hyper-growth strategy.

“I am super excited to join Exotel to head their Partnership and Channels. At Exotel today, we are at a unique intersection of modern communication technology, meeting the market demands. The breadth of Exotel's offerings and its AI-driven platform provides an end-to-end approach in the customer engagement space,” said Promod Pillai commenting on his new role. “A large diversified partner ecosystem can leverage our full stack platform for many solutions, especially around cloud & digital modernisation. We will build and scale this ecosystem for better reach, customer serviceability and solution depth across global markets.”

Post raising $100 million last year, Exotel recently announced securing a virtual telecom operator licence. At a current revenue of $60 Mn ARR, the company is growing at a CAGR of 70%, aiming to hit an ARR of $200 million over the next four years.

