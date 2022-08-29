Exotel Appoints Angira Agrawal as Global SVP GTM and Strategy

Customer engagement platform Exotel has announced a new addition to its leadership team with the appointment of former Airtel Exec - Angira Agrawal as Global SVP Go To Market and Strategy.

In this new position, Agrawal will lead the charter to elevate Customer propositions for Exotel's expanding clientele of multinational corporations by utilising the full potential of the company's Unified Customer Engagement Platform, the company said.

“Angira is a senior business and technology leader with about three decades of experience. He moves to Exotel from Airtel, where he was leading their growth in the West and BFSI nationally. In his long career, he worked with Skylo, Vodafone, NEC, Tata Communications, Persistent, Oracle, Unimobile (a bulk SMS startup). He was amongst the early employees at HCL Comnet. He holds an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur, and a BE Electronics from MS University Baroda,” the company said.

Commenting on the appointment, Sachin Bhatia, Co-Founder, Chief Growth Officer, Exotel said, “It's simply the beginning of the personalised, multichannel, human+AI powered customer experience era. Businesses from all industries will gain a lot from Exotel's position as the market leader in the area as they work to reimagine their customers’ experience. Angira has an extensive professional network and a strategic grasp of large-scale commercial operations. He will be working with our global enterprise clients, who are building their customer experience programmes on top of the Exotel Customer Engagement platform, in accelerating their innovation cycles.”

“Organizations today are increasingly outsourcing their Customer Engagement Platforms to trusted providers, who can work with them on their current and future needs, while the organizations focus on the processes and systems that can build a differentiating customer experience. Exotel, along with Ameyo and Cogno AI, aims to offer a full-stack customer engagement platform through a single provider, giving scalability and security to its customers. This is an exciting time to come in, and help achieve this vision,” said Angira Agrawal, commenting on his new role.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)