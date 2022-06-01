Josh Talks appoints Darpan Sah as Vice President for YouTube

Regional content and upskilling platform Josh Talks has appointed Darpan Sah as Vice President–YouTube. In this role, he will be leading the expansion of Josh Talks’ content channels on YouTube, which are already present in 10 regional languages and 3 categories.

In a career spanning over a decade, Darpan has worked with various corporate brands across industries. Prior to joining Josh Talks, he served as the Chief Sub Editor at The Lallantop, one of India’s top new-age Hindi digital news brands, where he played an instrumental role to scale their subscriber base from 1 million to 20 million. He was recently awarded at the ENBA Awards 2021 for two shows that he produced at The Lallantop – Ek Naya Paisa and Kharcha Pani.

As a prolific writer, Darpan has created numerous insightful and stimulating pieces covering gender equality, the rights of women and the LGBTQ+ community, and other pertinent issues that form the bedrock of the Indian community. In 2016, he published his first book ‘Luka Jhanki’, an anthology of Hindi poems, and is currently working on his second book, which is a collection of short stories.

On Darpan’s appointment, Supriya Paul, CEO & Co-Founder, Josh Talks said, “Majority of our viewers come from Tier 2+ cities and have different content preferences. Our team closely monitors these needs, identifies gaps, and creates videos that then get 85 million+ views every month. Our goal for the next few months is to double down on this distribution by expanding into more regional languages, going hyper-local, and creating compelling content that seamlessly blends inspiration and information. I’m confident that with Darpan’s in-depth understanding and with his expertise in scaling video-first content, we will scale Josh Talks’ network of channels to new heights!”

Darpan Sah, Vice President – YouTube, Josh Talks said, “It has been incredible to follow Josh Talks’ journey and witness them build one of the largest regional content platforms in India. I am excited to join their team and look forward to leading their content expansion plans as they go deeper into every district and dialect of India. As part of this strategy, we will be launching a slew of new channels in the districts of Bihar and Josh Bhojpuri in the next quarter.”

With a subscriber base of over 16 million, Josh Talks has recorded more than 2 billion total views across its channels. In FY 2021-22, their revenue from YouTube has grown by 118% on a year-over-year basis with Hindi, English, and Marathi, being a few of their top-performing channels.

