EdTEch platform BeyondSkool onboards Nimit Jaiswal as Chief Growth Officer

BeyondSkool, an EdTech platform focussing on IQ, CQ and EQ in children, announced Nimit Jaiswal as the Chief Growth Officer. In his new role, Jaiswal is responsible for the company’s growth and brand strategy.

“He is a young growth expert with more than seven years of experience in marketing. Nimit has been instrumental in large scale launches and long-term brand creations from scratch. His achievement includes generating over Rs 60bn revenue for his previous organizations. He is known for driving large teams towards a common goal and keeping the momentum and motivation high during that journey,” the company said in a press release.

Talking about his new role at BeyondSkool, Nimit Jaiswal said, “BeyondSkool has a potential to touch the lives of millions of people across the world. BeyondSkool is about transformation and unlocking human possibilities from a very small age. In my role, I want to explore as many geographies, business channels, and customer segments as possible. The goal is to make BeyondSkool a go-to academy for every parent who wishes more out of life for their children.”

Talking about onboarding Nimit, Payal Gaba, CEO and Founder, Beyondskool said, “Nimit is a result-oriented leader who comes with a deep understanding of business growth and data-driven marketing. We are thrilled to have him as part of BeyondSkool’s leadership team. He will focus on building and implementing our business growth strategy and broaden our brand reach in India and international markets.”

With MBA from IIM Bangalore, Nimit has worked with companies like Xanadu, Lodha Group, and ZS Associates in the past. Before joining BeyondSkool, he was working with Helppo as a founding member and the head of product and marketing.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)