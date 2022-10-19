EdTech platform RISE appoints Devendra Nagle as VP of Marketing

EdTech platform RISE has announced the appointment of Devendra Nagle as the company’s VP of Marketing. This is the first leadership hire outside the founding team.

Prior to joining RISE, Nagle was Associate Vice President at the Internet and Mobile Association of India, where he was spearheading Digital Advertising and Venture Capital Committees. He brings 10+ years of extensive experience in marketing across various sectors like media, education, and startup. Nagle had earlier worked at Google, India Today, and Hindustan Times, where he was responsible for leading various marketing initiatives. He holds a B.Tech degree in Computer Science and an MBA from IIM Bangalore.

In his role at RISE, Devendra will be responsible for scaling the brand’s industry-led and localised programmes, alongside supporting RISE’s vision to help colleges and universities expand their offerings by focusing on creating new digital credentials and degree programs with industry led training. His mandate would be to lead all marketing initiatives for RISE.

Commenting on the appointment, Devendra Nagle, VP of Marketing said, “With technology as an enabler, there is tremendous scope in the EdTech sector across the world. RISE is leading the way in the ed-tech space through a tech-facing strategy that embraces innovation and is focusing on growing its operations rapidly . I am excited to be onboard this rocketship and look forward to working with Gaurav Bhatia and the team.”

Gaurav Bhatia, CEO at RISE, believes Devendra’s varied and vast experience will add to the company’s knowhow. He shared, "We at RISE are always looking to evolve, and to introduce new paradigms to the EdTech sector keeping in mind how education overall has transformed since 2020. Getting Devendra on board is just another step in our plans to continue pushing the envelope and ensuring that our students are as industry-ready as possible. And with his work experience across various domains, I believe Devendra will bring substance and value to RISE, and add to our growth story.”

