Edtech firm Results and Outcomes appoints Viral Kadakia as GM- Sales

Ed-tech company Results and Outcomes has announced the appointment of Viral Kadakia as GM Sales. Kadakia will work alongside co-founders Anand Chakravarthy, and Tarun Katial, to develop a strong team and drive revenue growth for the organization, the company said.

Kadakia brings in more than 11 years of experience having worked across verticals in B2C, Inside Sales, Edtech Sales and Business Development sectors. Prior to this, Kadakia operated as Assistant Vice President of Jaro Education, where he worked for almost a decade.

“His stellar expertise in the edutech industry has seen him display commendable leadership and man-management skills being at the helm of dedicated sales teams. He is also associated with programs like MIT-MBA and IIM-Lucknow. His new role will see him implement innovative sales strategies that contribute towards enhancing business volumes and driving revenue growth for the company,” the company said.

Speaking about his new role Kadakia commented, “I am delighted to be joining Results & Outcomes as the GM Sales. Edutech platforms are playing an increasingly important role not only for bright young minds but transcending all generations. Results & Outcomes offers a truly differentiated approach with all our courses 100% designed & delivered by domain experts and this proposition is what really excited me. I am looking forward to helping build R&O, working with its founders Tarun Katial, Anand Chakravarthy, and the rest of the team as we endeavor to break new ground in the Edtech space.”

Sharing his thoughts on the new appointment, Anand Chakravarthy, Co-Founder Results and Outcomes, said "Viral’s experience with Executive Education, developing and upscaling a successful Edutech company, will be a great asset as we work towards our vision of building a truly differentiated Executive Education platform. With multiple new course launches coming up soon, scaling up student acquisition is key to growth and Viral will play a pivotal role in enabling this.”

In collaboration with MICA, Results and Outcomes had launched its first upskilling course in August - Advanced Digital Transformation Program and recently launched their second course – Digital Platform Bootcamp – both designed and delivered entirely by domain experts, with a focus on real-world application.

