Edtech firm LEAD elevates Anupam Gurani to Chief Business & Marketing Officer

Edtech company LEAD has elevated Anupam Gurani to Chief Business & Marketing Officer, and Manoj Naik to Chief Finance & Operations Officer.

In addition to his marketing responsibilities, Gurani will now also drive customer success and revenue generation at LEAD, with a focus on continually delivering great results for all school stakeholders.

In his expanded mandate, Manoj will also lead supply chain and procurement excellence, in addition to leading financial operations at LEAD.

Sumeet Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO, LEAD, said, “Anupam and Manoj are leading our mission of bringing excellent education to every child. With their deep expertise and experience, I am sure they'll continue to contribute to lead in their elevated roles.”

“The opportunity to build on our current momentum for growth and student confidence-building through School Edtech is tremendous, and I am excited to take on this new role. I look forward to working with our teams to drive further success for LEAD as we continue to make excellent learning accessible and affordable for students across India,” said Gurani.

“I am thrilled to be a part of LEAD at this important juncture in its journey of impact and growth. As we continue to shape the future of learning outcomes in India’s schools, I am excited about the opportunity to strengthen operational excellence with an incredible, values-driven team,” Manoj Naik.

