Ed-Tech player PrepInsta elevates Manish Agarwal as CMO

Ed-Tech player PrepInsta has elevated Manish Agarwal as Chief Marketing Officer and also given him the Co-Founder status. Agarwal was earlier heading the business development at the brand and will now also be managing marketing activities for the brand.

The development follows the recent announcement of the brand to go aggressive with its expansion in terms of associations with universities and widen its user base.

In his new role, Agarwal plans to go aggressive not just with the mainstream but also in regional communications. He aims at tapping the potential audience in tier 2 of India for which he will be introducing vernacular communication in the marketing strategy. Additionally, his focus will be towards strong digital marketing to increase the traction on the platform.

On his elevation, Agarwal said: “Edtech space is growing at an unexpected pace, and amidst this it is very important to catch up with continuous innovation and ideas. In India, the one who cuts a sustainable slice of tier 2 might stand out for longer, therefore, there was a dire need for business development targets to stay in sync with marketing approach. We at PrepInsta, have some ambitious objectives for the ongoing fiscal, and therefore we are upgrading our management structure which fits the larger plan. We are sure this is going to produce some fruitful results for the entire team, and I could not be more excited about my new responsibilities as the CMO.”

"Manish has a very clear approach towards the company's targets, and with his insights on the industry he is all geared up to drive the marketing front completely. Being the third most funded startups sector in India, edtech has a lot of opportunities, but so is the competition. Awareness and content quality are two main factors that break the ice for any brand. We are glad that our co-founder is handholding the first important factor for us,” said Atulya Kaushik, Co-Founder & CEO, PrepInsta.

