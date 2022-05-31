Easy Pay appoints Vaibhav S Joshi as Co-Founder & CEO

Digital payments platform Easy Pay has announced the appointment of Vaibhav S Joshi as the new Chief Executive Officer.

In his new role, Joshi will build the MSME Neobank by leading the business expansion plans and key strategic initiatives for the growth of Easy Pay in addition to contributing towards developing the financial ecosystem of the country.

Joshi has over two decades of industry experience.

In his previous stint with Yes Bank, Joshi has built one of India's first large CSP/BC agent networks under Yes money in addition to working on some of the top Fintech programs in the country.

Speaking on the appointment, Nilay Patel, Founder Easy Pay said, “Vaibhav comes with an astute business mindset and has a knack for creating success stories in every endeavour. His passion and experience in building and growing companies will be instrumental in creating a culture of growth and success at Easy Pay. Vaibhav’s business acumen and deep market understanding will help us in creating the right strategic approach as we accelerate into the next phase of our growth trajectory. It also helps, that we have known each other for nearly two decades now, so there is a natural synergy and understanding which is very important as we team up to push the boundaries of innovation and business strategy. I am keenly looking forward to his journey, achieving the milestones which we have laid.”

On his appointment, Joshi said, “In my new role, I aim to leverage Easy Pay by unlocking the potential of Connected Banking which will revolutionize the accessibility to banking for over 63+ million MSMEs in the country. My vision would be to not only drive stellar business growth but also make Easy Pay the largest and the fastest-growing MSME Neobank in the country. The Fintech sector is at a very exciting juncture driving the digital transformation of the financial sector in the country and with Easy Pay, we march on this growth journey aligned to the vision of Digital India and the economic progress of the retail sector which in turn is financially empowering the nation.”

